Freshman Teya Starley finished second in the 1,600 meters to lead the Clarke County High School contingent at the VHSL Class 2 Track & Field Championships, which concluded on Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
The Eagles, with nine all-state performances, finished eighth overall in the girls’ meet with 32 points. Glenvar (75) edged Strasburg (63) for the title. Clarke County notched just four points in the boys’ meet and finished 32nd. Radford (66) topped Brunswick (62) for the boys’ crown.
“When you're at the state meet you fight,” Clarke County coach Andre Kidrick said on his overall thoughts of the meet. “Sometimes you don't do as well even though you're giving it your all, which I believe our kids did.”
Starley’s performance was the top individual finish for the Eagles. No one was catching Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes in the 1,600, who won in 4 minutes, 49.39 seconds, but Starley (5:35.91) finished more than eight seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.
“She's young, very good,” Kidrick said of Starley, who improved by nearly nine seconds from her third-place finish time in the Region 2B meet. “She wants to be a lot better. I really like her and I'm hoping she just keeps working.”
Junior Leah Kreeb took fourth in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches. Bruton’s Amaya Miller won at 5-4.
“I love Leah. Leah's a good kid,” Kidrick said. “... She finally hit it. Leah in practice can clear 5-0, but then we get to a meet and she hits the struggle button. I was glad that today with all the people and all the teams she was able to focus and do well.”
Senior Ellen Smith raced to a sixth-place finish in the 800, running a time of 2:32.90.
An ailing Bailey Beard recorded a pair of All-State finishes, placing seventh in the 200 (27.37) and eighth in the 100 (13.14).
“Bailey's had a quad [injury] she's been dealing with the second half of the season,” Kidrick said of the sophomore. “[Friday] what they did is they did the 100 preliminaries and then did the 200 preliminaries. A lot of kids didn't do what they normally do, or get to where they normally get. … I know you get a 10-minute break, but still basically you're running back-to-back events.
"[Friday] that put a strain on that quad. She was hurting. You could tell in watching her in the 4x1 [relay] and the 100 and the 200. Even though she was seventh, you could tell that leg is hurting.”
Junior Kaylah Danjczek also earned All-State honors by taking seventh in the 100 hurdles in 17.54. Also individually, seniors Ellie Brumback (14-11.5) in the long jump and Hailey Outland (31-1 in the triple jump) each placed 16th.
All three of Clarke County’s relay squads took home All-State honors.
The 4x800 team of Starley, Smith, Abigail Cochran and Mia Wolf took fourth in 1:00.48. The 4x400 team of Starley, Smith, Brumback and Reagan Myer placed fifth in 4:29.30 and the 4x100 team of Beard, Danjczek, Myer and Brumback took seventh in 52.82.
On the boys’ side, junior Spencer Blick recorded the only All-State performance by finishing fifth in the 300 hurdles in 42.74 seconds. Blick was also 10th in the 110 hurdles (17.10).
“Spencer, earlier in the year was struggling a little bit,” Kidrick said. “And I told him, ‘Look man you're one of the hardest-working kids on the team. We need you to continue to be a leader and just keep working and make sure the others are working’ and today that paid off for him in the 300.
“He's our only boy that scored points,” Kidrick added. “So he did a great job. … Honestly, in the middle of the heat is when he did his event. So he did a great job today. I'm very proud of him.”
Senior Dain Booker, who amassed many of the Eagles’ points in their third-place regional finish, ran into some stiff competition. Booker placed 10th in the 100 (11.62), 11th in the 200 (23.76) and 12th in the long jump (19-3.5). His time in the 100 was .21 faster than his winning time in the Region 2C meet.
“Our big points scorer this year, Dain, was in tough events with a lot of athletes from the southern regions,” Kidrick said. "He didn't do as well as he normally does point-wise in a meet, but he worked his butt off and he tried real hard. We got some good times, we just didn't get the points scored that we're used to.”
Freshman Jacob Kitner took 14th in the 800 (2:14.77), while sophomore Matthew Stroot (11:16.63) and freshman Seth Brown (11:48.48) were 17th and 18th, respectively in the 3,200.
The 4x800 team of Stroot, James Dalton, James Casey and Luke LaMaster was 12th in 9:22.75.
Kidrick said he was proud of his squad for its performance this spring.
"I had a very small team as opposed to what I've always had,” Kidrick said. “Usually, I've got 70 kids on the team. Max this year we had 40 total. Not 40 boys, 40 girls, but 40 total. And for those kids to step up and continue to work the way they did and continue to get better I can't ask for much more than that. They did a great job.
“My coaches they did what they always do. They help every kid they can help in every event they can help in. They stepped their game up and helped me out. I love my coaching staff. They did a great job. We tried to put kids in a position to be successful and I think we did a decent job of that, especially with such a small team. I'm very proud of this team. They did a great job. I had fun."
The Northern Virginia Daily's Tommy Keeler, Jr. contributed to this report.
