LEESBURG — Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C 113-pound champion Keagan Judd still has a shot at becoming the first Sherando freshman to win a state title as he advanced to the semifinals of the VHSL Class 4 Wrestling Tournament on Friday.
Judd will be joined by James Wood’s Chris Nuss (138) in today’s semifinals at 10 a.m. at Tuscarora High School. Both wrestlers are guaranteed to finish no worse than sixth.
Judd (now 31-2 on the season) received a forfeit in the opening round. In the quarterfinals, he scored a 12-7 decision over Salem’s Jeremy Muncy. He will face Smithfield’s Nik Voros in today’s semifinals. Voros, the Region 4A champ, pinned both of his opponents on Friday.
Nuss, a Region 4C runner-up, pulled off a bit of an upset to advance to the semifinals. He opened with a 14-4 major decision over Amherst’s Kylee Martin and followed that up with a 7-6 decision against Great Bridge’s Ty Chittum, the Region 4A champion and a state runner-up last season.
Nuss (31-4) will face Liberty’s William Winegardner, the third-place finisher in Region 4C, in the semifinals. Winegardner pinned a pair of opponents (both inside the final 20 seconds) to advance. Nuss defeated Winegardner 5-3 in the regular season, the last time they’ve met.
Several area wrestlers had shots, but failed to advance to the semifinals.
Handley’s Cam Gordon (106) won a 5-0 decision against Smithfield’s Evan Christoffer in his opener, but fell 5-0 in sudden victory against Jefferson Forest’s Patrick Burdsall in the quarterfinals. Gordon survived a tough 10-9 decision against King George’s Jayden Richardson in the second round of consolations.
James Wood’s Aidan Barton (126) pinned Jamestown’s Hagen Cameron with 16 seconds left in his match in his opener, but suffered a fall against Orange County’s Blake Wilson in 3:49 in the quarters. Barton bounced back with a fall over Denbigh’s Amar Safiullah in 4:37 in the second round of consolations.
Handley’s Mac Gordon (132) had a 17-1 tech fall against E.C. Glass’ William Olichney in the first round, but dropped a 5-0 decision against Eastern View’s Johnny Laird in the quarterfinals. Gordon rolled to a 14-3 major decision over Grafton’s Alex Sorensen in the consolations.
Sherando’s Brogan Teter (132) won a 7-4 decision over Jefferson Forest’s Ian Evans before being pinned by Great Bridge’s Caleb Chandler. Teter rebounded with a 3-2 decision over Blacksburg’s Tharun Svetanant and will now meet Mac Gordon in the third round of consolations.
Sherando’s Heath Rudolph (145) pinned Salem’s Riley Rutledge in just 34 seconds before suffering a an 11-1 loss against Great Bridge’s Jesse Alvarado. Rudolph rebounded for a 4-2 win over Warhill’s Dylan Howard.
James Wood’s Matt Alderman (145) cruised 13-1 in his opener against Halifax County’s Alex Driggs, but dropped a 15-4 decision against Orange County’s David Steigler in the quarters. Alderman was eliminated with a 3-2 loss against Jefferson Forest’s Floyd Wells.
Handley’s Kingsley Menifee (182) opened with a 9-4 decision against Caroline’s Dawson Sullivan, but dropped a wild 14-10 decision agianst Amherst County’s Josh Brooks. Menifee was eliminated with a 5-3 loss to Powhatan’s Hayden Fitzsimmons.
Millbrook’s Matthew Topham (112) fell to Voros in his opener, but rebounded to pin Amherst County’s Ethan Busby in 3:15. He was eliminated after being pinned by Louisa County’s Owen Greslick.
Handley’s Hunter Thompson (160) fell 7-0 against Amherst’s Parker Hoden but rebounded for a 3-1 decision against Lake Taylor’s Xavier Billie in the first round of consolations. Thompson is still alive after a 4-3 decision over Dominion’s Diego Pena.
Sherando’s Colton Foltz (182) was pinned in his opener, but rebounded to pin Blacksburg’s Oliver Peacock in 1:37 in the first round of consolations. He was later eliminated with a 17-9 loss to Jamestown’s Kenneth James.
Sherando’s Tyler Koerner (106) and Millbrook’s Jose Cruz Ramirez (138) each went 0-2. Handley’s Rodd’ney Davenport (220) could not compete because of an illness and forfeited both of his matches.
At press time, Sherando (20 points) was 18th in the team race that was led by Fauquier (78) and Great Bridge (76.5). James Wood (18) was 21st, while Handley (12.5) was 27th and Millbrook (3) is done at 39th.
CLASS 2
Long advances to semis
SALEM — Clarke County’s Cannon Long is still alive for a state title at 106 pounds as five Eagles competed at the Salem Civic Center on Friday.
Long, the runner-up in Region 2B, dominated in a pair of victories. He pinned Owen Almany (John Battle) in 1:01 in the opening round and scored a 17-7 major decision against Timmy Bennett (James River) in the quarterfinals. Long (39-11) will face Stuarts Draft’s Daniel Parkulo (41-1) in the semifinals.
Four other Eagles participated on Friday.
Alvaro Wong (152) pinned Bluestone’s Landon Lyles in 2:53 in the first round, but lost 15-0 on a tech fall against Graham’s Justin Fritz. Wong is still alive after a 17-1 tech fall in against Dan River’s Jeremiah Saunders in 3:00 in the consolations.
Colin Moran (113) pinned Central’s Tyler Herron in 3:25 in the first round, but fell on a tech fall 25-9 against Poquoson’s Karon Smith in the quarterfinals. Moran later was eliminated with a 14-1 loss against Arcadia’s Angel Vasquez.
Daniel Heath (126) and Roger Tapscott (195) dropped first-round decisions and received byes in the first round of the consolations. Heath was eliminated after being pinned by Strasburg’s Anakin Burks. Tapscott was pinned in 1:31 by Glenvar’s Zachary Moore.
The Eagles (20.5 points) were 17th in the team race. Poquoson (61.5) led Strasburg (52.5) atop the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.