BERRYVILLE — In most sports — and certainly baseball — you can except a scrap every time Clarke County and Strasburg square off against each other.
And through four innings of Friday’s Bull Run District clash at Singhas Field, that was the case again.
But then, the Rams got into the Eagles’ bullpen and a one-run game turned into a romp at Singhas Field.
Trailing 4-3, Strasburg struck for seven runs in the top of the fifth and cruised behind the pitching of Tanner Jenkins to a 12-4 victory against the wild Eagles. Jenkins allowed just one hit over the final four innings and showed remarkable control during a contest in which Clarke County pitchers combined for nine walks and four hit batters.
Jenkins finished with a five-hitter, while walking one and striking out four.
“He did a good job,” Clarke County coach Mike Smith said of Jenkins, who threw just 85 pitches in his complete-game effort. “He was around the plate and what I liked about that was his off-speed stuff. It worked well. He mixed the off-speed in and we struggled with that.”
“That’s one of the big things that we worked on in the offseason, that’s consistently throwing strikes with multiple pitches,” Strasburg coach Jay Barnes said. “So far this year out of Tanner and Hayden Fravel, we have two really good starts and two complete games.”
Jenkins kept his pitch count low by getting the Eagles (1-1 overall and in the Bull Run District) to beat the ball into the dirt. Clarke County hitters grounded into 14 outs in the contest.
“I like to to keep them low,” said Jenkins, a right-hander. “If not, you see what happens and they take the ball like 280 or 290. I don’t have the highest velocity. I just have to throw strikes, I guess.”
Strasburg (2-0, 1-0) got the early lead as Clarke County starter Luke Lyman, a Division I signee at Morehead State, battled his control.
Lyman walked four and hit a batter as Strasburg scored two runs in the second and James Sibert doubled and scored on Braxton Funk’s single in the third to make it 3-0.
But by the time Lyman left the mound the Eagles were ahead thanks to a four-run third. Quenton Slusher reached on an error, swiped second base and raced home on Caleb Childs’ double to right-center field to get Clarke County on the board.
Childs moved to third on a groundout and scored on Cordell Broy’s single up the middle. On a hit-and-run, Lyman singled to right and moved up to second on the throw in to put runners at second and third. Dagan Kitner followed with a deep drive to right-center for a two-run double to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead. Jenkins got out of the inning on a pair of groundouts with shortstop Lucas Martinez making a fine play up the middle on the final one.
“Caleb came up big with a nice double,” Smith said. “That got the dugout energized a little bit. When we get to the top of our lineup we’re pretty good.”
After the third, Jenkins only allowed Matthew Sipe’s infield single as he retired 12 of the last 13 batters. “I knew I had to pick myself up,” Jenkins said. “I couldn’t have done it without the team. They were fielding the ball and making throws — hats off to them.”
Lyman, who allowed just two hits, while walking six and striking six, left after four innings with a 4-3 lead as Smith looked to keep him under 80 pitches in the early season start.
That’s just what the Rams hoped to see.
“We knew Luke Lyman is a tough pitcher,” Barnes said. “Coming in here, he’s got good velocity and good stuff. We were trying to do our best to weather him and to see if we could get to the bullpen to score a few runs. The boys did a good job tonight. They stuck with their plan at the plate and they played really good defense.”
The Rams sent 12 batters to the plate in the fifth. Fravel hit reliever Theo Wood’s first pitch up the middle and the next two batters walked to load the bases.
Hunter Norton relieved Wood and didn’t have much better luck. Funk’s infield single plated a run and another scored when the ball was thrown away at second base. Kendal Sine had an RBI groundout and Martinez reached before Griffin Turpen singled to right to make it 8-4. Sibert added an RBI single to left and Fravel added a sacrifice fly to make it 10-4.
Sibert would add an RBI double in a two-run sixth to make it 12-4.
“It’s early. I need to see a lot of these young guys throw that need work,” Smith said of his bullpen. “We might as well see them now. I think everybody competed. It’s just we’ve got to get a little bit better in a couple of phases of the game.”
Sibert and Funk led the Rams with three hits each as they improved to 2-0 with their win over a rival.
“It’s important,” Barnes said of Friday’s win. “It builds confidence of being successful and that the things we’re doing in practice and the game plans we’re putting together are working for us.”
Smith said he expects his club to bounce back from the loss.
“It is a big rival,” he said. “We go back-and-forth. That’s the way it is with Strasburg. The district in general is going to be like this every game. Anyone in this district can win any night.”
