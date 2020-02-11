WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s baseball program set the bar high for this year’s squad by winning back-to-back Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament titles in 2018 and 2019.
But lofty expectations are the norm for the Hornets under longtime head coach Kevin Anderson, and senior Keegan Woolford said last week that SU wants nothing less than to add another conference championship banner to the outfield fence at Bridgeforth Field in 2020.
“Every year it’s the expectation. We want to get to the College World Series, we want to win the College World Series, but you’ve got to take it a step at a time,” Woolford said last Friday. “Winning [the ODAC tournament] the past two years, yeah, you get the taste of that. You don’t want to forget that, you want to keep doing it. … Obviously we want to go further, but winning the ODAC is the first step … and you don’t want to forget that taste because it’s awesome.”
Last season, winning the ODAC tournament championship as the No. 3 seed was the start of a playoff run for Shenandoah that included winning the Union (New Jersey) Regional at Kean University in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament before falling to Johns Hopkins in the newly added Super Regional round.
ODAC coaches anticipate Shenandoah to remain a contender in the conference this season, as SU tied for second behind defending regular-season champ Randolph-Macon in the preseason poll released last week and garnered three first-place votes.
The Hornets return a lot of experience on the mound and in the outfield, though they’ll be replacing nearly their entire starting infield from a season ago after the graduation of lineup mainstays Tristan Baker, Luke Nussman and Robbie Marcelle.
That trio combined for eight home runs, 106 RBIs and 110 runs last season for a Shenandoah (35-15) squad that posted 34 homers, 300 RBIs and 341 runs in 50 games. Baker started every game at second base for four straight seasons, Nussman was a starter at first base for three and a half years and Marcelle was SU’s starting shortstop since the latter half of the 2017 season.
“Those three were such knowledgeable baseball players,” Anderson said. “They were like coaches and leaders on the field. They could adjust by pitch. They anticipated well, and that’s from experience, and some of our younger guys we hope to get there.”
To adjust to those losses in the infield, Woolford, Shenandoah’s premier power-hitter who moved from designated hitter to the outfield last season, has switched to first base this spring.
Sophomore Frankie Ritter, a Sherando High School graduate who became SU’s starting third baseman during the second half of last season and batted .336 with 37 runs scored at the top of the order, has moved back to his natural position at shortstop. Ritter’s former Sherando teammate Pearce Bucher will start at third base. Anderson added that sophomores A.J. Ward and Austin Partin have been in a back-and-forth competition at second, with the potential for some other young, talented players to see playing time there as the season progresses.
“It’s time for guys to step up and do their thing,” said Woolford, who had 14 home runs and 57 RBIs last season to bring his total to 24 homers and 123 RBIs in his two seasons at SU. “I think if guys just do what they’ve been doing their whole lives, just make routine plays and just do their thing, I think we’ll be fine.”
Junior Matt Moon, who started 37 games in 2019, returns to top a trio of catchers that figure to see playing time, a list that includes seniors Jake Peters and Peter Mulholland.
In the outfield, junior Henry Delavergne, whom Anderson called one of the best defensive center fielders in all of Division III, and senior right fielder Grant Thompson (who hit .289 with five homers and 34 RBIs last season and was a first team All-ODAC pick as a sophomore in 2018) each enter their third seasons as starters.
Senior Tyler Kroll will begin the season in the left-field spot left vacant by Woolford’s position switch, though Anderson said Kroll has gotten “healthy competition” from freshman Gavin Horning and sophomore Justin Porter.
Anderson said Shenandoah’s designated hitter spot would be filled by one of those outfielders or by seniors Storm Grant and Wyatt Potter.
“We’ll probably stack the top of the order a little bit and then try to manufacture a little bit more in that five through nine range,” Anderson said.
Shenandoah’s pitching staff remains largely intact from the 2019 season. The biggest departure is left-hander Robert Klinchock, who went 7-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 14 starts as a senior and was lights-out during the Hornets’ playoff run before getting drafted by the Detroit Tigers last June.
Senior right-hander Reeves Lowry is back after going 4-5 with a 4.66 ERA in 12 starts last season, and Carson Kulina went 6-0 with a 3.78 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) as a freshman.
On paper, that duo appears to be in line for Shenandoah’s weekend work, though Anderson said the Hornets have had great competition on the mound in the offseason and have been grooming seven players as starting pitchers for the 2020 season.
Sophomore Michael Prosperi, who had a 1.80 ERA in 40 innings as a freshman in 2018, is back on the diamond after battling Hodgkin’s disease and missing 2019 and gives SU a potential left-handed starter. So does sophomore Tad Dean, another Sherando product who saw minimal work out of the bullpen.
Calvin Pastel and Mike Verzaleno combined to make 10 starts as freshmen, and Anderson called freshman Reilly Owen a “very, very talented arm.”
Shenandoah’s bullpen returns senior closer Gerard DePhillips, who led Division III with 13 saves, though Anderson said DePhillips is coming off a shoulder injury and will take it slow to start the season. Anderson mentioned that a medical redshirt year could be a possibility for tDePhillips.
Senior Seth Comer, a 2019 Valley Baseball League all-star, junior lefty Cade Templeton, sophomore Matt Barnes, who took on an increased role as the season went on last year, and Aaron Torres all made at least nine relief appearances for SU last spring.
Anderson added that young players like Jacob Faivre, Haden Madagan — a two-way player from Millbrook who will split time between the mound and the outfield — and twin brothers Torrey and Tristan Savoia add depth to SU’s bullpen.
“I think we’re really versatile, especially with pitching,” said DePhillips, one of two returning All-ODAC honorees, alongside Woolford. “We have a lot of good guys, a lot of guys that can do different roles. They could be short-term relievers, starters, so I think that’s gonna help us throughout the season.”
DePhillips added that after a bit of a rough patch in the fall, SU’s pitchers know — and are comfortable in — their roles.
“In terms of leadership, it’s kind of just ‘next man up,’” DePhillips said. “Once an opportunity opens, guys fight for the job and whoever gets that job kind of assumes a leadership role. That’s probably the way it’s changing, the leadership, but nothing else has really changed.”
