The effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that have made a thunderous impact on the national sports landscape left Shenandoah University’s baseball team in a state of limbo on Thursday afternoon.
The Hornets, ranked 11th nationally in Division III, were in the middle of a non-conference game against No. 10 Salisbury in Maryland when the NCAA announced that it was canceling all winter and spring championships across Divisions I, II and III.
Longtime Shenandoah head coach Kevin Anderson said on Friday that Salisbury coaches were informed during the game that it would be their last of the season, but the Hornets, the status of their own season uncertain, were left wondering what to do after their 9-7 loss.
SU was supposed to head directly to Virginia Wesleyan — where it was to play a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference games on Friday and Saturday — after dinner Thursday evening, Anderson said, but coaches, unable to get hold of anyone with knowledge of the situation, were stuck debating whether to continue the road trip or head home.
“From the time we started taking batting practice [before the game at Salisbury] until the game was over, goodness gracious, everything had completely changed,” Anderson said on Friday afternoon.
Shenandoah’s baseball team eventually reached someone in the know and returned home, and it turned out to be the smart choice.
Shenandoah University announced on Friday that it was suspending all athletic activities at least two weeks starting on Saturday. Additionally, the ODAC announced an indefinite suspension of all competition. While the NCAA governs championships in each sport, the schools and conferences govern regular season play.
“Looking at the big picture, the unknown factor — are we making the right decision? Are we overreacting? I would rather overreact and do what we’re doing than underreact,” said Anderson, whose team entered the season coming off back-to-back ODAC tournament titles and was 10-2 this spring. “The health of our players and our staff is paramount and hopefully one of these days we get this virus under control and people will come out of the woodworks and say we’re overreacting, and that’ll be fine with me. I’d rather do that than the alternative.”
Shenandoah women’s lacrosse coach Lindsey Lutz similarly praised the efforts of school President Tracy Fitzsimmons and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons in their handling of the pandemic and its impact on sports across the country.
I think that the smart choice because of the nature of everything going on right now, just not being sure of what tomorrow looks like and the next couple weeks look like. I’m proud they’re using the word ‘suspended,’ to kind of reevaluate over the next couple weeks to see what things look like after some time passes.”
The NCAA said on Friday it is planning to offer a “blanket waiver” to all student-athletes who participate in a spring sport, granting those athletes another year of eligibility regardless of whether their schools cancel the rest of their spring seasons or not.
Anderson said SU’s baseball coaches spoke to the team’s seniors on Friday, during which the seniors expressed concerns they had about a potentially abrupt end to their final seasons.
“That was a concern that our seniors had and the NCAA, I think, has addressed that extremely well,” Anderson said.
The NCAA’s blanket waiver doesn’t completely soften the blow, however, and Lyons said on Friday that coaches and administrators understand that there are going to be some seniors who aren’t able to attend school another year to complete their athletic careers in proper fashion.
Lutz, whose team was 7-0 before SU put its teams on hold, said the Hornets’ women’s lacrosse team has 11 seniors on this year’s squad, the most in program history.
“They’re pretty devastated,” Lutz said. “We talked about it today with them, that normally as seniors it ends at some point, but normally there’s a reason, either you lost or you won the championship and that’s why it’s over. You have an understanding of why your season’s coming to an end. I think it’s just hard for them to process. They just don’t understand the reason why it’s ending. I think it’s been pretty abrupt for them.”
Lutz added that the women’s lacrosse team held a final practice on Friday afternoon before the ban takes effect.
“We just had one last practice out on the field and tried to make it as special as we could with celebrating [the seniors] and treating it a little bit like a senior day, since we weren’t able to do that in our last competition,” she said. “So just kind of celebrate them a little bit and remind them to soak up the memories that they have.”
