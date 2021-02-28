BRIDGEWATER — Trailing by three touchdowns in the first half, Shenandoah University had an opportunity to knock off defending ODAC champion Bridgewater before falling 27-21 in its season opener on Saturday.
The Hornets, who trailed 21-0 late in the second quarter, pulled within 24-21 with 14:05 left in the non-league contest when Nicholas Ruachwarg hauled in a 63-yard TD pass from Zach Mathis.
Bridgewater then chewed up more than 11 minutes of the clock during a 17-play, 50-yard drive that culminated with Cameron Gieseman’s 27-yard field goal with 2:37 left.
Taking over at its 25 with 2:28 left, SU marched 44 yards in nine plays and had had a first down at the Eagles’ 31 with 1:02 remaining. After an incomplete pass, Mathis was picked off by Brett Tharp at the Bridgewater 10. The Eagles ran out the clock from there to secure the win.
Bridgewater dominated most of the first half. The Eagles scored on their first drive as Matt Lawton capped a 75-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Jenkins.
Bridgewater added onto the lead with 55 seconds into the second quarter as quarterback Noah Beckley capped another 75-yard drive with a one-yard TD run.
The Eagles pushed the margin to 21-0 late in the quarter. With SU starting at its own 13, quarterback Chris Sonneberg was sacked twice in a possession that lost five yards. The Hornets then had a punt of just 15 yards to give Bridgewater the ball at the 23.
The Eagles took four plays to score. Lawton fired a 10-yard strike to Jenkins to make it 21-0 with 1:48 left before the half.
SU still was able to slice the deficit before the half. Rashadeen Byrd Jr. brought the ensuing kickoff back 29 yards to the SU 45 to give the Hornets good field position. Mathis completed four of five passes for 49 yards in the quick drive and Byrd capped it with a 6-yard TD run with 45 seconds left in the half.
SU inched closer in the third quarter after Jack Swope recovered Berk Snow’s fumble at the Bridgewater 40. Mathis was 3-for-3 in the drive, capping it with a two-yard fade to Rauchwarg to make it 21-14.
Gieseman nailed a 32-yard field goal in the third before SU closed to within three points on Rauchwarg’s TD catch early in the fourth quarter.
Mathis finished 24 of 35 for 217 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Rauchwarg had five catches for 101 yards. Jake Wallace had seven receptions, but they netted just 30 yards.
The Hornets struggled on the ground, gaining just 33 yards in 19 attempts. Byrd led SU with 26 yards on nine carries.
Led by Demetreus Jalepes’ 95 yards on 21 carries, Bridgewater racked up 184 yards on the ground in 46 attempts. Lawton was 12 of 24 for 133 yards with an interception. Beckley finished 8 of 15 for 55 yards.
Linebacker Ben Burgan paced the SU defense with a whopping 16 tackles. Former Millbrook High standout Trammell Anthony added nine tackles.
Defensive back David Agyei had seven tackles and was in on a controversial play in the first quarter. Agyei picked off a pass and was headed to end zone whn he was hit near the goal line and lost the ball. He was ruled to have fumbled out of the end zone prior to the ball crossing the goal line and Bridgewater got the ball back after a touchback.
SU opens up ODAC play Friday night at home versus Hampden-Sydney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.