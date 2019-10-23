WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s starting quarterback spot, which was locked down by junior Ben Agostino over the past couple weeks, is again open for competition.
Agostino, who has started the last five games for the Hornets and took every snap of the previous two contests, lost playing time to sophomore QB Ben Rhodenizer in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 21-17 road win over Hampden-Sydney. Rhodenizer led a go-ahead touchdown drive upon entering the game, prompting Shenandoah’s coaches to re-examine a position that had remained up for grabs through September.
Coach Scott Yoder said on Wednesday that with just one day of on-field prep for this weekend’s game at that point, he couldn’t name a starting QB for SU’s matchup with Emory & Henry. Offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin concurred, stating that this weekend’s starter was “still pending.”
“We are a quarterback-oriented offense and just we’re not being as productive or as efficient as we’re accustomed to being,” Hodgin said. “Certainly I would not place all of the blame on the play of the quarterback to this point, but I do believe we need to have more efficient quarterback play than we have had.”
Less than three weeks ago, Agostino seized control of the two-man quarterback race when he threw for 509 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Southern Virginia on Oct. 5, doing so against what Hornets coaches and players have repeatedly said was a very vanilla defensive scheme.
Agostino was intercepted three times in a 35-14 loss to Randolph-Macon the following week, and Yoder said Shenandoah’s offense sputtered against Hampden-Sydney and needed a jump-start.
Shenandoah’s offense is averaging just 299.5 yards per game over the past two weeks after averaging 490.5 yards in the first four contests. The Hornets had more total yards against Southern Virginia (601) than they’ve had in their last two games combined (599).
“I thought the Southern Virginia game was kind of a perfect storm,” Hodgin said. “With their defensive approach, it really played into the hands of what Ben Agostino does exceptionally well and he had an exceptional night.
“But when you start getting into more complex defensive strategies like we saw at Randolph-Macon, or Sydney showed us some things that we had not seen and did not prepare for, so we were kind of scrambling in-game. Emory & Henry is a lot like Macon in their approach, so it’s going to be a little bit more helter-skelter Saturday than it was against Southern Virginia. We feel like our team may be better off if we branch off and go a little different direction.”
Rhodenizer, the more mobile of the two quarterbacks, had not attempted a pass since a win at Guilford on Sept. 28 but was ready when his number was called early in the fourth quarter on Saturday. He completed a back-shoulder throw to Casey Stewart for 30 yards on his first snap and capped a quick four-play, 65-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Stewart on a fade that put the Hornets up 21-17 with 9:08 play.
In four games, Rhodenizer has completed 35 of 54 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and has rushed for 111 yards. Agostino leads the ODAC with 1,562 yards passing to go along with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“This is not an easy situation but both of them handled it pretty well,” Yoder said. “They’ve both had their ups and downs. … They’ve both handled it pretty well. But just Rhodey being ready to go. And I think his mentality, just kind of his approach to the game helps in that situation. It’s just ‘Hey, let’s just go do what we do. I trust my skill set, let’s go fling this thing around and go make some plays.’ It worked out. Obviously we want more consistent play, not just at the quarterback position but across the board on the offense.”
Running Into a WallShenandoah’s quarterbacks haven’t been helped by a running game that has all but disappeared in recent weeks. Since rushing for 272 yards against Guilford — SU’s most in a game since 2015 — the Hornets have rushed for 161 yards over the last three games, an average of 53.7 yards per contest.
Hodgin said Shenandoah gauges its rushing efficiency by yards-per-carry average, the goal being to have that number above 4.5. Over the last three weeks, SU is averaging just 2.2 yards per carry.
“To kind of help with that growth at the quarterback position, an efficient run game would certainly help out a lot,” Hodgin said. “I think our run game has kind of been taking turns with where a breakdown occurs, and so we’re not getting sustained, consistent efficiency from our run game and it has put a little bit more stress on some other parts of our offense.
“Again, I can’t point a finger at any one person or one scheme or one idea or one defense, it’s kind of an ever-evolving deal there and something that our guys are working really hard at every day. They take a lot of pride in what we do in the run game, especially our offensive line and certainly our running backs.
“It’s something we’re consistently working at and hopefully this Saturday we’ll have a little better result and those guys can gain some confidence and enjoy some success in that area.”
Agostino, not necessarily known as a runner, has been Shenandoah’s leading rusher the past two games, during which the Hornets have rushed for 33 and 36 yards, respectively. In those two contests, SU running backs have carried 54 times for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Some of those numbers have been influenced by Shenandoah’s opponents. The Hornets had no need to lean on the running game against Southern Virginia as Agostino picked apart the Knights through the air, and Randolph-Macon is traditionally stingy against the run and ranks third in the ODAC in rush defense.
But the Hornets averaged just 1.3 yards per carry against a Hampden-Sydney defense that was allowing nearly 200 yards rushing per game.
Interception MachineSenior safety Nate Hill snagged yet another interception at Hampden-Sydney, giving him an ODAC-best five through the first six games this season.
Hill, who has had an interception in every game but a loss to Bridgewater on Sept. 21, has had at least five interceptions in three straight seasons and has run his school-record total to 16 career picks. With four games left in the regular season, Hill is two interceptions shy of matching teammate Daquan Pridget’s single-season school record set last season and four shy of the ODAC’s career record.
Hill’s fourth-quarter interception of Hampden-Sydney backup quarterback Austin Murphy on Saturday came on the first play of a Tiger drive that started at the SU 46-yard line with the Hornets holding a 4-point lead.
“There is a huge piece to this that Nate Hill is probably as prepared as anybody for a Saturday game,” Yoder said.
“[Defensive coordinator Brock McCullough] always says Monday morning [Hill’s] in the office trying to figure out what’s the play, what do we have to be ready for? I think his interception [on Saturday], while a great physical play, was a lot of preparation of knowing what they want and knowing what his job was and how he could help. He just puts himself in the right place at the right time and makes the play.”
