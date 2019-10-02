WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s football team ended an unsettling streak of poor performances at Guilford College with its most complete game this season in Saturday’s 26-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win.
The offense, though it left some points on the field, piled up nearly 500 total yards and showed off a balanced attack that included 272 yards rushing and 216 passing. The defense held an explosive Guilford offense to 365 yards, had five sacks and forced three turnovers. Special teams, despite two missed extra-points, even snagged some of the spotlight with Nate Hill’s school-record 96-yard punt return touchdown that effectively put the game out of reach in the third quarter.
It was a performance the Hornets needed after falling flat in a 35-17 loss to Bridgewater in their ODAC opener at home on Sept. 21.
“It really showed a lot of our character and how we carry ourselves and what we think of this team, how we responded,” Hornets junior receiver Jake Wallace said on Wednesday.
“We needed to show ourselves what we could actually do. I feel like we’re still trying to find ourselves in terms of who we are as a team, and showing we can dominate in all three phases — running the ball, passing the ball, defending, special teams — I mean it shows what we’re capable of, so I think we really needed to see that.”
SU’s defense, which had been susceptible to the big play in its first two games, cut down on those significantly against Guilford and allowed only 4.4 yards per play on Saturday, a season-best mark by more than two yards. The improvement came after a week of practice spent focused on becoming a better tackling team.
“The biggest thing overall was just how hard we played,” head coach Scott Yoder said. “I think if you weren’t familiar with the teams, you would’ve said Shenandoah played extremely hard. Even when we missed tackles, guys were hustling to the ball and were in position to cover up some mistakes.
"But certainly we were disruptive up front, and not just sacks but negative plays in the backfield on runs. That was a huge thing because offensively they are pretty good and they moved the ball, but we’d force a negative play that would knock them out of a drive.”
The Hornets’ five sacks against the Quakers were a season-high (they had one through the first two games) and the most they’ve had in a game since tallying five against Bridgewater on Oct. 14, 2017. Shenandoah also had 10 tackles for loss in the win, matching its total from its first two contests.
“The first two games we didn’t stunt as much but this past week we were moving all over the place,” said sophomore defensive tackle Mason Caldwell, who led the Hornets with nine tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. “I was moving from A gap to B gap to C gap. We were just all moving, doing a lot of stunts and getting movement up front to confuse the O-line.
“I think we’re gonna stick with it and it’s gonna work well for us.”
Shenandoah also saw plenty to like from its offense, which scored on its first possession to set the tone and averaged 6.2 yards per rush. But the Hornets also converted just 5 of 15 third downs, went 3-for-5 in the red zone and had five other possessions end without points on Guilford’s side of the 50-yard line.
Yoder said piling up nearly 500 yards of offense and having only 20 points to show for it “isn’t good enough,” and junior quarterback Ben Agostino said the offense is still fighting the inconsistencies that were glaring against Bridgewater, citing the need for better on-field communication and not making the offense “more complicated than it needs to be.”
“In some ways we were and in some ways we weren’t,” Agostino said of the Hornets taking steps toward being more consistent offensively. “I personally believe we still were not efficient enough. We still had a lot of inconsistencies here or there and stuff that we need to work on in order to beat the upper-echelon teams in the ODAC.”
Freshmen Playmakers
Shenandoah has had fewer freshmen “making a splash” than in any of Yoder’s seven seasons at the helm, he said on Wednesday. That’s a testament to the Hornets’ experience, but a couple of newcomers are finding room to make plays in SU’s offense.
Freshman receiver Miles Moore, who was targeted five times against Bridgewater, caught his first collegiate touchdown against Guilford, a 15-yarder from Agostino that capped Shenandoah’s four-play, 75-yard drive to open the game.
“Miles has kind of been a home run threat since he’s been here,” Yoder said of the 6-foot, 185-pound receiver from Richmond. “He might be the fastest kid on the team. There might be some guys that take exception to that, but he can roll and he’s kind of been our over-the-top stretch guy. We kind of figured he’d have a breakout here, and so it was great to see him get in the end zone. It was awesome for him. I know he was excited, had a great first drive.”
Freshman running back Sam Adams, who got a lot of playing time at the end of the Bridgewater loss, carried eight times for 63 yards against Guilford. Over the past two games, Adams has 12 carries for 86 yards and four receptions for 28 yards.
“It’s a nice three-headed thing back there on the running backs,” Yoder said of a position group that includes Mario Wisdom and Rashadeen Byrd Jr. “It gives them a little giddy-up.”
Injury Report
Senior safety T.J. Heflin missed Saturday’s game with a back injury and Yoder said he anticipates Heflin missing this weekend’s homecoming game against Southern Virginia, as well.
Yoder said the coaching staff has shut down Heflin, who’d been playing through pain early this season, in the hope that he can get healthy enough to contribute again at some point. Yoder called Heflin’s situation day-to-day and week-to-week.
“Unfortunately for T.J. this is something that’s probably gonna be a long-term thing,” Yoder said. “While I’m hopeful for him, this is something that might affect him down the line, so we’re just trying to be really careful with him and the situation.”
Junior cornerback Daquan Pridget is listed as Shenandoah’s starting strong safety on this week’s depth chart, with sophomore cornerback Shean Rheams stepping into a starting role. Yoder added that sophomore David Agyei would see more playing time and noted that SU would rotate its defensive backs with Heflin out depending on the situation.
