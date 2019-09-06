WINCHESTER — Had Mother Nature not intervened, Shenandoah University’s football coaching staff would have at some point this week revealed who the Hornets’ starting quarterback would be to start of this season.
The cancellation of Saturday’s opener against Methodist University due to Hurricane Dorian means head coach Scott Yoder will wait a bit longer to announce his starter.
Yoder said after practice on Thursday that SU had not yet named either Ben Agostino or Ben Rhodenizer the starting quarterback for what will now be the season opener at North Carolina Wesleyan next weekend. Those two emerged two weeks ago as the frontrunners in what was initially a three-man competition at the start of preseason camp, and it’s apparently been an evenly matched race since.
“We think both of them are gonna have to contribute at some point,” Yoder said. “It’s as close of a race as you can have. You evaluate a couple days and one guy kind of nudges forward and then you take another couple days and the other guy [moves ahead]. They both can run the offense. Certainly we wanted to play [today] but both have to be ready. Obviously we’re gonna have to start one, but both have to be ready right now.”
A two-quarterback system would not be new territory for Yoder and his staff. The Hornets used such a system in Yoder’s first season in 2013, with Justin Neff and Drew Ferguson posting nearly identical production from a passing standpoint (Neff attempted 159 passes and threw for 1,054 yards and eight touchdowns, while Ferguson attempted 157 passes and threw for 944 yards and eight TDs).
SU went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play that season and ranked last in the conference in scoring (21.8 points per game) and total offense (333.4 yards per game).
Yoder said on Thursday that Shenandoah would not use a planned rotation this season where Agostino and Rhodenizer would each play a specified number of series in a game. Instead, it sounds like SU’s coaches want to commit to a No. 1 starter but that whoever wins that job shouldn’t get too comfortable.
“They’re so close, and you always have to use your backup quarterback for some reason. So the message to them is not ‘this guy’s the starter, you’re the backup,’ it’s ‘stay ready because you’re a play away, you’re a good week of practice away from being the main contributor,’” Yoder said.
False Start
Shenandoah was full steam ahead in preparing for its opener against Methodist this weekend when Yoder and his staff found out that the Monarchs would not be making the trip from Fayetteville, N.C., to Winchester for Saturday’s game.
According to a news release from SU on Tuesday morning, Methodist officials closed the school’s campus through Sunday in anticipation of the impact from Dorian, and in the process canceled or postponed all athletic contests and practices for the week.
Yoder said he found out on Monday evening on his way to the practice field that SU’s Week 1 contest was a no-go.
“No silver lining on this one except maybe to get some guys healthy,” Yoder said. “... All that preparation just kind of [was]) put on hold and you’ve got to try to find out how to best help the program. Guys are obviously disappointed.
"You’ve got seniors who are thinking maybe they’re not gonna be able to play 10 games. They lose a home game. There’s talk about playing Week 12, which I think there’s desire by both programs to get the game in, but there's a lot of things that have to happen to make it work. But at this point there’s not much we can do about it except turn our focus on N.C. Wesleyan and do our best to prepare for them.”
Yoder said the Hornets were “as deep as you can get” in their preparation for the Monarchs, whom SU played for the first time — and beat 48-33 — in last season’s opener.
“We had everything set for them, our plan was in effect, and that's probably the hardest part is the reset from all the time and prep into that and you just kind of have to put that on the shelf and say ‘reload and focus on ourselves a little bit’ but also now turn the page to N.C. Wesleyan. But we need to play. We need to play. Practicing is great but we need to play football.”
Looking Ahead
Shenandoah’s Sept. 14 game at N.C. Wesleyan will now be the only non-conference game the Hornets have to work out any kinks before opening ODAC play with a home game against Bridgewater on Sept. 21.
Yoder said that after learning of the Methodist cancellation, the Hornets used the next two or three days of practice to focus on themselves before starting game prep geared specifically for N.C. Wesleyan.
Yoder added that the pseudo bye week in Week 1 doesn’t have the same benefits as the scheduled byes you get in the middle of the regular season, since the lack of information on N.C. Wesleyan doesn’t allow the Hornets to fully capitalize on the extra week to prepare.
“You don’t have any data on them. They haven't played yet,” said Yoder, whose Hornets are 3-1 against the Bishops since 2015, a mark that includes last season’s 59-21 win in Winchester. “We can look back at what we did (last year) and what we think and how they finished the year, but you don’t have a ton of data to say ‘I know exactly, this how they’re gonna be.’
"I know they’ve got a lot of good guys back on defense. I know they have the defensive player of the year (linebacker Antonio Johnson) back in the (USA South Athletic Conference). I know they have a good defensive line, a lot of them that we played against last year.
We’re gonna have to play well and we have a plan for that, but we’re gonna be sitting at home on Saturday and they’re gonna be playing (Emory & Henry). This is not the situation that we thought we would be in but it’s the cards we’re dealt and we’ve got to do the best we can with it.
“I think we’ll have a good sense of who they are,” he added, “but we’ve got to play. Forget opponents, forget game plans, the way our team’s gonna get better is to be put in those tough situations when it counts.”
