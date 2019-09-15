Today

Men's Golf

SU at Tom Kinder Memorial (at Lakeview GC, Harrisonburg), 1:30

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Men's Golf

SU at Tom Kinder Memorial (at Lakeview GC, Harrisonburg), 1:30

Women's Soccer

Dickinson at SU, 7:30

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Field Hockey

Mary Washington at SU, 7

Volleyball

SU at Washington & Lee, 7

Friday, Sept. 20

Men's Soccer

Delaware Valley at SU, 4

Volleyball

Mount Aloysius at SU, 7

Saturday, Sept. 21

Women's Tennis

SU at ITA Southeast Regional (Fredericksburg), TBA

Volleyball

Virginia Wesleyan at SU, 11 a.m.

Alvernia at SU, 3

Field Hockey

SU at York, noon

Football

Bridgewater at SU, 7

Sunday, Sept. 22

Women's Tennis

SU at ITA Southeast Regional (Fredericksburg), TBA

Men's Golf

SU at Don Scalf Memorial (Rocky Mount, N.C.), 1

