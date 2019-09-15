Today
Men's Golf
SU at Tom Kinder Memorial (at Lakeview GC, Harrisonburg), 1:30
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Men's Golf
SU at Tom Kinder Memorial (at Lakeview GC, Harrisonburg), 1:30
Women's Soccer
Dickinson at SU, 7:30
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Field Hockey
Mary Washington at SU, 7
Volleyball
SU at Washington & Lee, 7
Friday, Sept. 20
Men's Soccer
Delaware Valley at SU, 4
Volleyball
Mount Aloysius at SU, 7
Saturday, Sept. 21
Women's Tennis
SU at ITA Southeast Regional (Fredericksburg), TBA
Volleyball
Virginia Wesleyan at SU, 11 a.m.
Alvernia at SU, 3
Field Hockey
SU at York, noon
Football
Bridgewater at SU, 7
Sunday, Sept. 22
Women's Tennis
SU at ITA Southeast Regional (Fredericksburg), TBA
Men's Golf
SU at Don Scalf Memorial (Rocky Mount, N.C.), 1
