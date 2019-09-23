WINCHESTER — Time and time again, Shenandoah University’s football team found itself with the ball in plus territory against Bridgewater College on Saturday night. Not until the Hornets’ seventh trip to BC’s side of the 50-yard line did they finally come away with points.
By then the visiting Eagles held a comfy 35-point lead, and a trio of Shenandoah scoring drives in the fourth quarter salvaged just a bit of respectability in an otherwise one-sided affair that ended with Bridgewater’s 35-17 victory in what was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The Hornets, who trailed 21-0 at halftime, drove inside BC’s 35-yard line four times in the first half only to have those possessions end on three turnovers on downs and a punt.
“We didn’t capitalize on our opportunities and obviously we needed to,” said Hornets head coach Scott Yoder, whose team dropped to 1-1 overall and lost its conference opener for the fifth time in the last six seasons. “It took a little while for our defense to settle in. Once they did, I think we played decently, probably not as well as we wanted to play.
"But we’ve got to cash in. We’ve got to cash in offensively. It felt like live, every time we’d make a play to get down there we took a negative play or had a self-inflicted wound that stalled the drive or put us in a negative situation.
“You’ve got to give them credit, a good defense,” Yoder added of a Bridgewater team that has yet to allow a point in the first half in three games this season. “We moved the ball but when push came to shove, they came up with the stops.”
The Eagles (3-0, 1-0) put Shenandoah in a 14-0 hole early with touchdown drives of 71 and 90 yards on their first two possessions of the game. Bridgewater’s second scoring jaunt began when SU turned the ball over on downs at the Eagles’ 10.
Trailing 7-0 after Demetreus Jalepes’ 43-yard touchdown run on Bridgewater’s game-opening drive, the Hornets looked primed to counter with a lengthy possession that used 13 plays to cover 56 yards down to the BC 10. But on fourth-and-3, quarterback Ben Agostino tried to hit Casey Stewart over the middle along the goal line, and the senior receiver couldn’t come up with the catch.
It was just the start of a frustrating trend for the Hornets.
Shenandoah’s second drive ended with a punt after a Rashadeen Byrd run on third-and-4 from the Bridgewater 30 lost 6 yards. Patrick Ritchie’s punt was pinned inside the 1 and Bridgewater’s subsequent shanked punt four plays later gave the Hornets great field position at the BC 20, but Shenandoah gained just two yards before again turning the ball over on downs.
SU’s fifth drive of the night reached the Bridgewater 33 after quarterback Ben Rhodenizer’s 19-yard scramble, but Rhodenizer was sacked on fourth-and-9 to halt that drive.
“Without watching film, I couldn’t tell you [why SU’s drives bogged down],” said Stewart, who caught seven passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. “I think a lot of it had to do with, I think we were being conservative when we got the ball down there, instead of doing what we did to get down there, which was big, explosive plays.
"It could’ve been that. It could’ve just been they stopped us and that was that. It could’ve been one missed block, a dropped ball. Any of those things could’ve resulted in a touchdown.”
Inconsistent play from Shenandoah’s two quarterbacks didn’t help, either.
Agostino, making his first career start, saw most of the snaps on Saturday and completed 18 of 33 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. While he showed nice touch on a few deep balls — he connected with Stewart downfield for a pair of 32-yard completions, the second a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and hit Jake Wallace (seven receptions, 106 yards) for gains of 38 and 31 yards — Agostino also forced passes into tight coverage that fell incomplete, many times after SU reached the plus side of the 50.
Rhodenizer completed 11 of 16 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown pass to Stewart with 37 seconds left, but he was also sacked four times.
“We are a quarterback-centric offense and we need to get more consistent and better quarterback play from both of them at all times,” Yoder said. “Did we make some plays? ... Absolutely. But the inconsistency, not just at the quarterback position, is why those drives were bogging down.
"It’s not all about the quarterbacks. We missed some blocks. We had some missed assignments on the outside. We had some dropped passes. Maybe it’s a different game. But if you’re a quarterback-centric offense, you’ve got to get really good play from your quarterbacks. We’re getting it at times but not consistently enough.”
Bridgewater, on the other hand, continued to get efficient production from its senior quarterback, Jay Scroggins.
A transfer from NCAA Division II Shepherd University, who has started off and on for Bridgewater for the past four seasons, Scroggins completed 19 of 22 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.
Scroggins led a balanced offensive attack that saw the Eagles finish with 203 yards rushing and 221 yards passing.
“Whether you’re playing seventh-grade football or you’re in the NFL playing football, no position influences the game more,” Eagles head coach Mike Clark said of Scroggins, who hasn't turned the ball over this season, “and to have him play at that high a level really just makes everybody — everybody in a white jersey out there today was better on both sides of the ball because of him.”
Jalepes went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game and finished Saturday’s contest with 125 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Jalepes averaged 9.6 yards per carry as missed tackles — an area where Shenandoah has taken a more analytical approach to improving this season — remained an issue for the Hornets.
“We’re gonna have to get better at it,” said Yoder, whose team allowed four touchdowns of 12 or more yards on Saturday. “First two weeks, I thought we’ve been OK but the missed tackles tonight really hurt. Really hurt. They got a lot of yards after contact. We’ll take a look at it and try to find a way to get better.”
Shenandoah will try to rebound in a Week 4 contest at Guilford.
“There’s eight games left,” Stewart said. “If you’re hanging your head right now after one loss then you might as well give up. But we’re not gonna give up. We’re gonna come back, we’re gonna keep working. We’re gonna focus on next week’s game against Guilford. One game a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.