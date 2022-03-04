LEXINGTON, Ky. — One miserable shooting day ended Shenandoah University’s NCAA dreams.
The Hornets shot just 33 percent from the floor and never led as Southern Virginia eliminated SU with a 67-48 victory in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Transylvania University on Friday.
SU (22-6) trailed 29-20 at the half and the Knights (25-4) basically put the Hornets away in the third quarter. Southern Virginia opened the second half with a 12-2 run to go up by 19 points and finished the period with 50-31 lead.
The Knights twice led by as many as 24 points in the final period, the last time at 64-40 with 3:18 left.
Neither team shot well in the opening quarter. The Hornets were 4 for 16, while the Knights made 5 of 14. SU trailed by as many as four points before squaring the score at 10-10 on Sierra St. Cyr’s drive with 1:04 left in the period. The difference in the period came when Southern Virginia’s Anna Singer banked in a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the period.
The Knights’ lead grew as high as 17-10, before SU rallied to within a basket at 20-18 on a layup by Ragan Johnson with 4:11 left in the quarter.
Southern Virginia responded with a 9-2 run to close out the quarter. Emma Camden and Courtney McKrola each nailed 3-pointers in the run as the Knights took a 29-20 halftime lead.
Leading scorer Olivia Weinel topped the Hornets with six points at the half.
Camden led Southern Virginia with 16 points. Savanna Christensen (14), McKrola (11) and Katie Garrish (10) also scored in double figures for the Knights.
SU was led by in scoring by St. Cyr (13 points). Olivia Weinel and Johnson had 10 points each.
