Three people with Winchester ties, including former Major League All-Star Reggie Sanders, were among the 11 selected to join the fifth class of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame which was announced on Wednesday by the league’s Board Of Directors. The class combined two years, since last season was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joining Sanders among the inductees are former Royals owner Keith Lupton and former Valley League sports information director Scott Musa.
Sanders, from Spartanburg Methodist College, played for the Royals in 1987. He was selected in the seventh round of the MLB draft later that year by the Cincinnati Reds. He made his MLB debut with the Reds in August of 1991 and went on to a 17-year career. He’d hit .267 for his career and is one of just eight players to hit 300 home runs (he had 305) and steal 300 bases (304).
Sanders would finish fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting in 1992. He was an All-Star and finished sixth in the MVP voting in 1995 after hitting .306, with 28 homers, 99 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. Sanders played with the Reds from 1981 to 1988 and bounced around to San Diego, Atlanta, Arizona, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Kansas City before retiring in 2007 at the age of 39.
Sanders won a World Series ring with the Diamondbacks in 2001. He also advanced to the World Series in 2002 with San Francisco and 2004 with St. Louis and has seven career postseason home runs.
Lupton, who died in 2015 at the age of 73, was the original owner of the Royals in 1979. He owned the team for three seasons and the Royals won the title in each. Winchester had 35 players selected in the MLB draft during his reign with the team.
Lupton, who was a radio broadcaster at WHPL in Winchester before owning the Royals, helped start many franchises, including the Frederick Keys, Bowie Baysox, Delmarva Shorebirds, Lancaster Barnstormers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. He was general manager of the Frederick Keys from 1989 until 1993 and was named GM of the Year four times (1992, 1993, 1996 and 1997). He also spent several years as associate scout and was named Executive of the Year in 1999 by the Major League Scouting Association.
Musa served as the Valley League’s sports information director from 2008 to 2012 and helped to usher the league into a partnership with Pointstreak, the current statistics program.
Musa is currently in his 29th year at Shenandoah University, his 27th as the Hornets’ primary media contact.
Other inductees also include several former major leaguers.
Tom Browning, who played for New Market in 1980 and 1981, went on to a 12-year career in the majors with a 123-90 record and 3.94 earned run average. Browning, a left-hander from LeMoyne College, was a ninth-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 1982.
In his rookie season in 1985, Browning went 20-9 and finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and sixth in the Cy Young voting. Browning was an All-Star in 1991. He won his only World Series start in 1990 as the Reds went on to sweep Oakland.
Browning tossed the 12th perfect game in MLB history against the Los Angeles Dodgers in September of 1988. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2006.
Steve Finley, of Southern Illinois University, played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 1985. He’d go on to play for 19 seasons with eight different teams in the majors and like Sanders would become one of eight players with 300 career homers (304) and 300 stolen bases (320).
Finley stayed at Southern Illinois after being drafted by Atlanta in the 11th round in 1986. A year later, he signed after going in the 13th round to Baltimore. He’d make his debut with the Orioles in 1989. He’d be traded, along with Curt Schilling, to Houston for Glenn Davis in 1991. Finley would go on to play with the Astros, Padres, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Angels, Giants and Rockies.
The two-time All-Star (1997 and 2000) would hit .271 for his career, with 2,548 hits that included 449 doubles and 124 triples. He and Willie Mays are the only two players with 300 homers, 425 doubles, 100 triples and 300 stolen bases.
Finley, a four-time Gold Glove winner in the outfield, joined Sanders on the Diamondbacks’ 2001 World Series championship team. The lefty retired in 2007.
Brett Gardner, of College of Charleston, played with New Market in 2003, and is still competing in the big leagues in his 14th season with the New York Yankees.
Gardner was a third-round pick of the Yankees in 2005 and the outfielder made his MLB debut in June of 2008. He was an American League All-Star in 2015 and captured a Gold Glove in 2016.
Gardner entered Wednesday’s action with a career .257 average, with 132 homers and 271 stolen bases. He led the AL with 49 stolen bases on 2011 and 10 triples in 2013.
Erik Kratz, from Eastern Mennonite, played for both Waynesboro (2000) and Harrisonburg (2001). He was selected in the 29th round by Toronto in 2002, becoming the first and only Eastern Mennonite player to be drafted.
After years in the minors, he made his debut in the majors in 2010 at the age of 30. The catcher played partial seasons for the Pirates (twice), Phillies (twice), Blue Jays, Royals, Astros, Yankees, Brewers, Giants and Rays. He received a World Series ring with the Royals in 2015. He retired in 2020 at age 40, having hit .209 in 332 games. He had a .292 average in the postseason with the Brewers in 2018.
Other inductees are:
Curt Dudley, the longtime voice of the Harrisonburg Turks.
Rufus Heatwole, legendary Harrisonburg competitor who played in the inaugural season of the Shenandoah Valley Baseball League in 1922. He won three titles with Harrisonburg in the Valley League and played the sport for at least 26 years in the area.
Charlie Jones, former owner of the Waynesboro Generals, who died in 1990.
Jesse Moneymaker, renowned pitcher in the early years of the Valley League. He pitched 15 seasons between 1921 and 1938. The left-hander befuddled hitters with his “squirrel ball.”
The inductees will be recognized at 7 p.m. prior to Sunday’s All-Star Game at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Field. The contest between the league’s North and South All-Star teams will start at 7:30 p.m.
