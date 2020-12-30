Ordinarily, The Winchester Star’s No. 1 sports story of the year is based on something that features exhilarating action among young athletes, with fans showing up in droves to witness it and scream their support.
In 2020, the circumstances involved with the No. 1 sports story hovered over the area for nearly 10 months. But all it generated was emptiness, both in the area’s sports venues and in the hearts of athletes, coaches and fans.
Since the Millbrook boys’ and girls’ basketball teams played in the Class 4 state semifinals on March 10, none of the five area high schools have participated in a regular-season interscholastic event due to COVID-19. For the most part, conditioning, weightlifting and practices focused on skills and limiting contact have been the norm since the summer. Shenandoah University has not competed since March 13.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, and that day also saw the process begin for the shutdown of sports.
The NBA announced late on March 11 that it was suspending its season. Numerous sports organizations around the country quickly followed suit with shutdowns, including the Virginia High School League. After holding the boys’ and girls’ Class 2 state basketball championship games in the afternoon on March 12 at Virginia Commonwealth University, the VHSL canceled the remaining 10 state title games scheduled for that night and the ensuing two days. The NCAA announced on March 12 that it was canceling all winter and spring championship events.
In Virginia, March 13 would prove to be the last day of normalcy for students. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools in Virginia to be closed through March 27, and the VHSL suspended all athletic activities until March 30. March 16 was supposed to be the day that the spring sports regular season would start. Also on March 13, Shenandoah University announced it was suspending athletics for two weeks.
It wouldn’t take long for people all over the world to realize that COVID-19 was no short-term issue. Students were made fully aware of that on March 23 when Northam shut down schools for the remainder of the academic year, and the VHSL shut down athletics for the remainder of the academic year. Three days prior, SU canceled the remainder of its spring sports season. On April 2, the 11-team collegiate Valley Baseball League announced it was cancelling its summer season.
The VHSL left the door open to hold spring sports over the summer. But with no improvement in the state’s COVID-19 situation, the VHSL canceled the season on May 7. (The seven-day state average was 264 cases on March 23 compared to 999 on May 7.)
While club and recreational sports have been taking place throughout Virginia since the summer, the process to bring scholastic sports back has taken significantly longer.
Beginning in June, the VHSL began taking steps to make its return. On June 14, out-of-season practice activities were reinstated.
On July 27, an Executive Committee vote revealed that while fall sports would not take place in their traditional August through December time frame, the VHSL would attempt to hold all three sports seasons in a condensed format. The VHSL settled on December through February for winter sports, February through April for fall sports, and April through June for spring sports.
On Sept. 17, the VHSL finalized the schedule specifications for its “Championships + 1 “ plan, which calls for teams to play 60 percent of a normal regular season and features state competition in every sport. Teams that don’t participate in a region tournament will have the opportunity to participate in an extra game after the regular season is finished (the + 1 part of the plan). The VHSL year would kick off with basketball practice on Dec. 7.
On Oct. 30, Northam endorsed the VHSL’s return to participation guidelines and COVID-19 mitigation procedures and signed an amended executive order that cleared the VHSL to proceed with its plan.
The evolving nature of COVID-19 has frequently disrupted plans, however, and late November-early December produced higher daily reports of COVID-19 numbers than the state has seen all year. So while the VHSL has gone ahead with its winter sports season, nearly 50 percent of its schools (155 of 318) are not competing right now.
As of Dec. 18, 40 schools representing 23 schools divisions have opted out of winter sports entirely, and 115 schools representing 43 school divisions have elected to delay participation. Local schools Clarke County, Handley (Winchester Public Schools) and James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando (Frederick County Public Schools) are each only practicing right now and will reveal their plans sometime after returning from their winter breaks on Jan. 4.
If they do opt in, things aren’t going to be like they were back in March. With spectator capacity limited to 25 people for the time being, athletes will have to adjust to quiet gyms and fans will have to get used to watching video streams of games.
On July 21, Shenandoah suspended all athletic competition until at least Jan. 1. On Nov. 17, SU revealed its return to competition plans, with all sports taking place in the spring semester. The basketball season starts on Jan. 23 with 12-game regular-season schedules and concludes with four-game Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournaments. The first of four regular-season football games will take place on Feb. 26, with the possibility of an ODAC playoff game on April 2 to wrap up the season.
2. (tie) Millbrook boys advance to state semifinals
With a 2-4 start to its season, the Millbrook boys’ basketball team wasn’t off to a start that would make anyone feel like the Pioneers would end Handley’s stranglehold of the Northwestern District.
But not only would they achieve that feat, the Pioneers would become one of the Top 4 teams in the state, advancing to the Class 4 semifinals before falling against Woodrow Wilson.
After the tough start, first-year coach Steve Grubbs got his squad to rebound. Led by second team All-State pick Julien Hagerman, the squad ripped off a 10-game winning streak during the middle of the season. During that stretch, the Pioneers ended a 39-game district win streak by Handley, which had not been beaten in league play for three consecutive seasons.
Millbrook (21-8) would go on to capture the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title and tournament titles.
Needing a win in the Region 4C semifinals to clinch a state quarterfinal berth, the Pioneers needed to rally against Loudoun Valley. With his team trailing 50-46 with 1:20 left, Taralle Hayden scored the game’s final seven points as the Pioneers pulled out a 53-50 triumph before a packed house at Casey Gymnasium.
Millbrook would lose 56-43 to Loudoun County in the regional final, but would bounce back to have its best game of the season in the state quarterfinals against Halifax County in Lynchburg. The Pioneers led most of the game, but trailed late. With 28 seconds left, Hayden lofted an alley-oop to Jordan Jackson, who slammed it home with 28 seconds left to give the Pioneers a 57-56 lead. Tyson Stewart then made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 12.1 seconds to clinch a 61-58 victory.
The stellar season then ended in the state semifinals as Wilson led from start to finish in a 77-58 triumph.
“I told them we played 29 games,” Grubbs said after the semifinal loss. “The maximum you can play in Virginia is 30. There’s nothing to be upset about with that. We are one of the last four teams to play basketball in the state of Virginia and that is a tremendous accomplishment.”
2. (tie) Millbrook girls advance to state semifinals
Since Erick Green Sr. has taken over the program, the Millbrook High School girls’ basketball team has made the Class 4 state tournament a regular thing.
This 2020 season was no exception. The Pioneers (27-3) advanced to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season under Green before falling against Monacan in the semifinals.
Led by senior Ali Hauck and sophomore Avery O’Roke (both second team All-State selections), Millbrook got a piece of the district regular-season title for the 12th consecutive season, and also won the tournament title edging a spirited James Wood squad that handed Millbrook its only regular-season defeat. The Colonels were tied with Pioneers in the district tournament title game before Millbrook pulled away with a 13-2 run to close out a 51-41 win.
The Pioneers, the 2018 state champions, needed a victory in the Region 4C semifinals to punch another trip to the state tournament and it didn’t come easy against Tuscarora. Millbrook watched a 10-point lead whittled to two points before Cianna Harrison made two free throws with 10 seconds left to secure a 64-60 triumph.
After getting routed 87-52 by Loudoun Valley, Green’s club bounced right back in the state quarterfinals. Facing 2019 state finalist Pulaski, the Pioneers got off to a slow start and trailed 24-16 midway through the second quarter. Millbrook rallied to square the score at 29-29 at the half, then took control in the third quarter on the way to a 65-58 triumph. The Pioneers’ Kennedi Rooks (17 points), Emily Magee (16) and O’Roke (15) spurred the victory.
In the semifinals, Millbrook fell behind 18-6 early and could never make up the deficit against Monacan. The Pioneers scrapped all of the way to the end before falling 74-64.
“The seniors, they’ve had a great run,” Green said afterwards. “Not too many high school teams get more than 100 wins in four years. You can’t ask for anything better. I love their effort, I love their hustle. A great group of girls.”
4. Longtime coaches leave their positions
Five people with a combined 60 years of area head coaching experience — each of whom had notable careers — gave their farewells to the area athletic scene this year.
In February, Chris Parker retired after 20 years as Clarke County’s head football coach. He led the Eagles to a 145-79 record, including a 120-34 record over the last 13 seasons in which Clarke County made the playoffs every year and captured at least a share of nine Bull Run District titles. Parker guided the Eagles to their first-ever state championship game in 2015, when they made the Class 2 final. His 145 wins are 70 more than any other football coach has won at Clarke County, which began playing 11-man football on a regular basis in 1950.
In May, Jason Toton resigned after seven seasons as Handley’s boys’ basketball coach and is now the head coach at Woodgrove. Toton led the Judges to a 126-50 record (the fourth-most wins in school history), two region titles, sweeps of both the Northwestern District regular-season and district/conference tournament titles four times, and guided Handley to the Class 4 state championship game in both 2014 and 2018. The Judges had not appeared in a state championship game since 1962.
Also in May, James Wood’s Mike Onda, who is now teaching at Potomac Falls High School, completed his departure by resigning as track coach. In January, he resigned after 16 seasons as cross country coach. In 2019, he guided the James Wood boys to their second straight district title and first state meet berth since 2003, and the Colonels’ girls advanced to the state meet for the first time since 1986 and placed fourth. Onda had only been James Wood’s head track coach since 2018, but he had been a track assistant since 2000. The Colonel girls’ were the co-champions at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet in 2018 and placed sixth in Class 4.
In June, Frederick County lost another cross country/track coach when Millbrook’s Kevin Shirk resigned to take a teaching job at Trailside Middle School in Ashburn. Shirk took over the cross country program in 2010 and the track program in 2012 and guided them to a total of eight district/conference titles and two region titles. His boys’ and girls’ cross country programs combined for eight state appearances in his last seven seasons, with the boys achieving a program-best second in Class 4 in 2013 and the girls placing third in both 2018 and 2019 to tie the program’s best finishes.
In September, James Wood lost the best coach in terms of winning percentage (.671) in the girls’ basketball program’s 48-year history in Krista Crites, who left to take a teaching position in Moorefield, W.Va. Crites posted a mark of 112-55 in seven seasons. The 2018-2019 team ended a 10-year regional tournament drought and the 2019-20 team set a school record for victories with a 22-5 record. That 2019-20 team also earned a Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season co-championship.
5. Wisman, Borst advance to NCAA Wrestling Championships
From 2000-19, there were only two instances in which someone from one of the area’s area’s five schools qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
In 2019-20, the area had two in one year in Millbrook graduate Dylan Wisman (University of Missouri) and Sherando graduate John Borst (Virginia Tech).
In 2019, Wisman became just the second area athlete this century to qualify for the D-I Wrestling Championships, when he was seeded 14th out of 33 wrestlers at 184 pounds and went 1-2 to cap a 17-9 season. As a redshirt senior in the 2019-20 season, Wisman went 19-8 and placed second at 184 pounds at the Mid-American Conference Championships to qualify for NCAAs.
A redshirt sophomore, Borst became a starter for the first time in 2019-20 and went 21-9. He placed third at 285 pounds at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships to qualify for NCAAs.
Wisman was seeded 22nd at 184 pounds and Borst was seeded 18th at 285 for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which were scheduled for March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But on March 12 — one day after the seedings were announced — the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Wisman finished with a career record of 55-29. Borst (34-18 career) and Virginia Tech are set to open the 2020-21 wrestling season on Saturday with a home dual against Campbell.
6. Firebaugh concludes record-setting career
The 2020 season held plenty of promises for James Wood girls’ basketball standout Makayla Firebaugh. Given her incredible career numbers, she was on pace to shatter several school records.
But then she suffered a leg injury in the Colonels’ season opener and she was forced to miss two games. Finally returning, she was back with a vengeance. Firebaugh not only reached the personal milestones, but led the Colonels to a share of the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title. The Colonels (22-5), who set a school mark for victories, reached the Region 4C semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Firebaugh would lead the area in scoring with a 24.2 average and would be among the area’s top eight players in steals, rebounds, assists, blocked shots, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.
She added to incredible numbers in the James Wood record book. She left first all-time in career points (2,031), points in a game (44), points in a season (612), 3-pointers made (189) and 3-pointers made in a season (62). She’s also second on the school list in rebounds (641) and steals (345) and fourth in assists (264).
Her proudest moment came when the Colonels ended Millbrook’s 21-game winning streak with a 67-59 triumph at Shirley Gymnasium on Senior Night. She had 17 points in the triumph, the first time that any player on the roster of seventh-year coach Krista Crites had defeated the Pioneers.
Firebaugh, who had already signed to play at Division I Rider, would receive Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year, Region 4C Co-Player of the Year, first team All-State and Winchester Star Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.
Firebaugh has moved into the starting lineup at Rider and is second on the team with an 8.7 scoring average. Since moving into the starting lineup, Firebaugh is averaging 11 points per game and notched a career-high 17 points against Manhattan on Dec. 11.
7. Judd makes Sherando wrestling history
Sherando has had plenty of outstanding wrestlers since it opened in 1993, but the Warriors never had a freshman win a state title until Keagan Judd accomplished that feat this year.
Competing at 113 pounds, Judd went 33-2 (suffering his only losses to state champions) with 15 pins, and he was at his best in the postseason when it counted most.
At the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament, he pinned both of his opponents. At the Region 4C tournament, he won his two matches 9-3 and 9-4. At the Class 4 state tournament, Judd won 12-7 in the quarterfinals, 7-3 in the semifinals and 6-4 in the final against Heritage-Leesburg junior Zac Maisus, who beat Judd 9-1 in a tournament in October in Virginia Beach prior to the VHSL season.
Judd was one of six area wrestlers who claimed state medals this year. Handley’s Gordon brothers (senior 132-pounder Mac and sophomore 106-pounder Cam) each took third, James Wood junior Chris Nuss placed fourth at 138 and Sherando junior Heath Rudolph placed fifth at 145. In Class 2, Clarke County freshman Cannon Long placed third at 106.
8. Area swimmers shine at state meets
There was no shortage of historic performances and all-state medals for local swimmers in the 2019-20 season.
Clarke County’s Sprincis siblings each won state titles in Class 2, with the senior Derek capturing the first boys’ state title in program history by winning the 200-yard individual medley in a school-record 2 minutes, 4.28 seconds.
He also took second in the 500 freestyle and teamed with junior Logan Chaillet, junior Cooper Lowell and sophomore Liam Whalen to place third in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 200 medley relay. Other all-state performances (top eight) achieved by the Clarke County boys, who placed fourth as a team, were achieved by Whalen (fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free), Lowell (seventh in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 100 free) and Chaillet (eighth in the 50 free).
Derek’s sophomore sister Kayla won the second girls’ state swimming title in school history. She won the 500 free by 16.77 seconds in 5:12.65, and also placed third in the 200 free in 1:58.73.
In Class 4, the Sherando girls placed eighth for the highest finish in program history. The Warriors were led by junior Emma De Jong, who placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke, seventh in the 100 freestyle and swam on the 400 free relay team that placed fifth (Natalee Tusing, Jordyn Jones and Taylor Smith joined her) and the 200 medley relay team that placed sixth (Jones, Smith and Lexee Schellhammer joined her). Sherando freshman Chelsey Jones placed sixth in the 100 fly.
The James Wood girls (12th place) had two people earn all-state honors. Junior Kimberly Warnagiris placed fourth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 backstroke and freshman Lauren Masters was seventh in the 50 free.
9. Shockers make first Valley League finals
In a summer where so many baseball leagues were sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockingham County Baseball League was able to get on the diamond. The season proved historic for the New Market Shockers, a club made up primarily of Shenandoah University players and several former local standouts. The Shockers advanced to the league title game for the first time since the team’s inception in 2004 before falling against Broadway.
The New Market roster featured 21 former or current Shenandoah University players. Some of those also played for Frederick County high schools as well. Former Sherando (Darrell Thompson, Pearce Bucher, Frankie Ritter, Tad Dean, Hunter Enstminger, Jack Duvall), Millbrook (Haden Madagan, Chandler Ballenger, Ryan Houchens) and James Wood (Nick Goode, Joel Smith) players all saw action for the Shockers, who finished 14-6 and placed second in the regular season. Goode (.415), Ballenger (.375), Bucher (.346) and Ritter (.302) all hit better than .300 during their regular-season appearances.
The Shockers defeated Elkton (2-1) and Grottoes (3-2) to advance to the title series where the magic ran out as they were swept 4-0 by Broadway.
Thompson, an SU grad who has pitched in the independent minor leagues, was unbelievable on the mound in the postseason. In 39 innings, the left-hander struck out 68 batters and had a 1.15 ERA. He allowed just 18 hits and five earned runs in those five playoff appearances. In the series clincher against Grottoes, Thompson tossed a four-hitter, allowing just one earned run while striking out 13, in a 4-2 win. He also struck out 14 and allowed five hits in a nine-inning no decision as the Shockers fell 3-2 in 10 innings in Game 3 against Broadway.
Former James Wood standout and current SU player Jacob Bell was a member of the champion Broadway team. Bell tossed two shutout innings of relief in the Bruins’ 5-4 win in the series opener. Bell (1-0) had seven appearances overall, with a 2.85 ERA over 12.2 innings.
10. Green, Jackson excel overseas in basketball
Though their years haven’t gone smoothly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Millbrook and Virginia Tech star Erick Green and former Handley and Wofford star Cameron Jackson saw plenty of basketball action in 2020, and they thrived.
A 29-year-old guard, Green spent the latter portion of the 2019-20 season with Spain’s Coosur Real Betis, joining them on Jan. 28 after reaching a buyout agreement with the Fujian Dragons of China on Dec. 6, 2019. Green averaged 21.3 points in four games with Real Betis on 32-of-59-shooting (54.2 percent). Green made 9 of 22 3-pointers (40.9 percent). Real Betis was 8-15 this year, but 3-1 with Green. The Liga ACB season was suspended on March 11, and Real Betis’ record wasn’t good enough to qualify them for the 12-team restart that began in June.
Green’s best moments of 2020 have come with his new team, Bahcesehir Koleji. Green signed with the Turkish team in June.
Green captured the 10-game EuroCup scoring title, averaging 21.3 points over the nine games he played for Bahcesehir (2-8 in EuroCup). Green shot 50.8 percent from the floor (63 of 124), 39.2 percent from 3-point range (20 of 51) and 90.2 percent from the foul line (46 of 51).
Green has played in 11 of Bahcesehir Koleji’s 14 Basketbol Super Ligi games. He is averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while connecting on 46 percent of his field goals (64 of 139). 35.5 percent of his 3-pointers (27 of 76) and 85.7 percent of his free throws (48 of 56). Bahcesehir is 5-9 and tied for 12th in the 16-team league, but Green ranks fifth in the BSL in scoring.
A 24-year-old forward, Jackson finished the 2019-20 season, his first as a professional, with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg after starting it with Syntainics MBC (both teams play in Germany’s 17-team Basketball Bundesliga).
Jackson — who signed with Ludwigsburg on Dec. 18, 2019 — averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12 games with Ludwigsburg, which returned to action June 7 after the season was shut down in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. Playing 13.1 minutes per game, Jackson shot 47.3 percent (26 of 55) from the field and made 66.7 percent (18 of 27) of his free throws. Jackson helped Ludwigsburg make the BBL Finals, where it lost 2-0 against Alba Berlin.
In August, Jackson signed with Sport Lisboa Benfica of Portugual. Jackson has played in eight of the team’s 10 games in the 14-team Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol and is averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. He has made 28 of 48 shots (58.3 percent). Benfica is tied for third with an 8-2 record.
