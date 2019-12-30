From 2016 to 2018, Handley's Taylor Beard won five high jump state championships and had a total of eight all-state and two All-American performances between indoor and outdoor track & field.
Consider that a high-intensity warmup in preparation for a senior year for the ages.
Beard is The Winchester Star's No. 1 Sports Story of the Year after announcing with authority that while she may be pretty good at the high jump, she's a woman who can do it all.
Beard equaled her state championship haul from the first three years combined with five this year and had All-American performances after both the indoor and outdoor seasons for the first time. Along the way, she soared higher than any girl ever has in the history of Virginia high school track & field.
In indoor track, Beard won the Class 4 state high jump title at Roanoke College for the fourth time in four years, leaping 5 feet, 9 inches to break her own state meet record of 5-8 that she set as a junior. She won by seven inches to become just the third person in Virginia indoor state track history to win the same event four times. Beard also won a state title in an event that wasn't the high jump for the first time in her career by taking the triple jump by one foot with a mark of 38 feet, 2 inches.
After the Virginia High School League season's conclusion, Beard earned All-American honors in indoor track by placing fourth in the high jump of the Championship division at New Balance Indoor Nationals with a mark of 5-11, a personal record at the time.
In the spring, Beard was even more bedazzling, particularly in the postseason.
At the Class 4 Northwestern District meet at Culpeper High School, Beard participated in six events and won them all. Beard's victories in the high jump, long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 led the Judges to their first postseason title since winning the Conference 23 meet in 2014.
The following week at the Region 4C meet at Handley, Beard again participated in six events and settled for a mere five wins.
The first day of the two-day meet opened with Beard breaking a 19-year-old school record in the long jump with a mark of 18-3 (the previous record was 18-0.75.). Beard took second in the event, but no was in her stratosphere in her next event. Not on that day, and as it turned out, not ever in Virginia.
With University of Cincinnati associate head coach Chris Wineberg looking on — Beard's future coach — Beard broke a 43-year-old state record in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 0.5 inches. Gar-Field's Paula Girven, who went on to compete in the Olympics later in 1976, held the previous mark of 6-0.25.
Beard — who immediately yelled and wrapped Handley coach Mike McKiernan in a hug after her historic achievement — finished up the region meet with victorious performances in the triple jump (39-5.25, breaking her own school record); the 100 hurdles (she ran a PR of 15.29 seconds); the 300 hurdles (a PR of 44.63) and as the anchor leg for the 4x100 relay team, outrunning Region 4C 100 champ Haley Mack of Sherando in the process.
At the Class 4 state meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Beard established herself as the Flight Queen.
On the first day, she won her third consecutive outdoor high jump state title with a mark of 5-8 to win by six inches and break the meet record she set last year.
On the second day, Beard recorded a 39.3-5 to win the triple jump by 21 inches, and she won her first-ever long jump state title by shattering her school record with an 18-11.25 to best the field by 9.75 inches.
In VHSL history, Beard is one of only three girls to win all three jumps (high, long, and triple) in a single state meet.
Beard added a fourth all-state medal by anchoring the 4x100 relay team to seventh. The only thing that didn't go according to plan was the 300 hurdles — the top-seeded Beard tripped over the second-to-last hurdle and finished 15th — but she accounted for 30.5 of Handley's 38 points as the Judges tied for fifth in Class 4.
Beard achieved another breakthrough at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. She tied for seventh in the high jump (5-8.75) to earn her first outdoor All-American medal.
Now at NCAA Division I Cincinnati on a full scholarship, Beard shows no signs of slowing down. The Bearcats' top high jumper took second in her only competition for that event in the Indiana's Hoosier Open, and she placed second in the triple jump (37-03.25) and ninth in the 60 hurdles (9.41 seconds) at the University of Kentucky Jingle Bell Open in her collegiate debut.
2. Shenandoah University adds wrestling
Looking to take advantage of a wealth of nearby talent and hoping to boost enrollment, Shenandoah University announced on Sept. 23 that it had added wrestling as the school's 22nd intercollegiate sport.
The Hornets will compete for the first time in 2020. The school is expected to have its roster reach its full capacity of 30-35 wrestlers by the 2021-22 season.
Less than a month after the initial announcement, Tim McGuire, a former assistant coach at the University of Chicago, was named the program's first head coach. McGuire, 39 at the time of his hiring, had been the head assistant coach at Chicago for six years.
3. Judges capture boys' state tennis title
With the return of No. 1 player Nick Mueller from a tennis academy, Handley entered the season as a favorite for the title in Class 4. The Judges did not disappoint, running the table in an unbeaten 21-0 season that culminated in a 5-0 romp against Hanover in the title match at Virginia Tech.
Handley's toughest match came in the state semifinals against Blacksburg. Mueller outlasted defending state champion Frank Thompson in three long sets to spur the Judges to a 5-2 win.
Handley's top six players — Mueller, Volinsky, Mercer Love, Daniel Botros, James Gullett and Brendan Love — were a combined 112-4 in singles.
Mueller would fall against eventual champion Thompson in three sets in the state individual semifinals, but would get a measure of revenge as he and doubles partner Jack Volinsky won a three-set semifinal against Thompson and Ruhan Prasad, the defending state champs.
Mueller and Volinsky whipped Hanover’s Ross Violi and Ethan Belote 6-0, 6-0 in the title match to complete a 20-0 season.
Also in boys' tennis, Millbrook (15-4) placed second in the Class 4 Northwestern District and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals.
In girls' tennis play, Sherando (17-4) captured the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament title and advanced to the state quarterfinals before falling to Blacksburg 5-1.
4. SU women's basketball has historic season
The Shenandoah University women's basketball team entered the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament with a losing record.
The Hornets left it with their first NCAA Division III Tournament berth in 19 years.
Eighth-seeded SU did what it was supposed to do by beating No. 9 Bridgewater at home in the first round of the tournament to even its record at 13-13, but no one outside of the program could have foreseen what the Hornets did at the Salem Civic Center.
The Hornets became the first No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 in ODAC Tournament history when they topped Guilford 52-49 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, SU beat No. 4 Randolph-Macon 58-41. In the championship game, the Hornets beat No. 3 Washington & Lee 63-53 to become the lowest-seeded team to win the ODAC Tournament in its 37-year history.
SU was knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 77-49 by DeSales. But with almost everyone back, the Hornets have shown in 2019-20 that they're intent on getting back to the NCAA Tournament. SU has never had a winning ODAC record in the regular season in its seven years in the league and was picked to finish seventh in the preseason, but so far the Hornets are 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the ODAC.
5. Local schools blaze through cross country trails
Area high school cross country teams have had a lot of success over the years, but the 2019 season was truly a special one.
A total of five teams (the Millbrook boys and girls, the James Wood boys and girls, and the Clarke County girls) qualified for the Virginia High School League state championships. That's the most the area has produced since 2015 (six).
James Wood's participation in the Class 4 state meet at Great Meadow was particularly notable.
The girls had not been to the state meet since 1986 prior to this year. Led by senior Kenzie Konyar (all-state medals in all four years of her career, 11th this year), James Wood placed fourth for its best state finish in school history, besting the sixth the Colonels had in both 1980 and 1986. The Class 4 Northwestern District champion James Wood boys placed 10th in their first state appearance since 2003. This year marked the first since 1980 that both programs went to the state meet.
Millbrook had the best local team finishes and a historic individual performance at Great Meadow.
On the girls' side, freshman Madison Murphy recorded a time of 18:22, the fastest for any local girl in the 26-year history of state competition at Great Meadow. She placed fourth to earn all-state honors and Winchester-Frederick County's highest state finish since 2012. She led the Pioneers to their second straight third-place finish. The Millbrook boys placed eighth in their first state appearance 2015. The Pioneers accomplished these feats despite the district champion girls losing five of their top seven runners and the boys losing six of their top seven runners from 2018.
The top local boy in Class 4 was Sherando junior James Harris, who placed 12th to earn all-state honors.
The Class 2 state meet at Green Hill Park in Salem also featured an impressive performance. The Clarke County girls lost four of their top five runners from last year's state championship team but still finished fourth this year, led by the all-state performance of senior Kateri Thorne (15th place).
6. Limoges sets ice on fire
Winchester resident Alex Limoges had a solid freshman year with seven goals and 14 assists for the Penn State men's ice hockey team, but as a sophomore he exploded into one of the nation's most prolific scorers.
Limoges tied for the NCAA Division I lead in points with 50 in just 39 games. Limoges' 50 points are a Penn State record, as well as the forward’s 23 goals. (His 27 assists are the second-most in school history.) Limoges set a Big Ten Tournament record with six goals in the five games and his nine total points were the second most in tournament history.
Those stats led to Limoges earning Penn State's team MVP award, a nomination for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award given to collegiate hockey's top player, and an invitation to speak at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Breakfast.
Now a junior, Limoges is off to another strong start in the 2019-20 season. He is tied for 22nd nationally with 1.18 points per game (he has seven goals and 13 assists in 17 games) for a Nittany Lions team that is 13-6 overall (8-4 Big Ten) and ranked eighth in the nation.
7. High school football teams are winners
While none of the area high school football teams advanced past the first round of their respective regional playoffs, it was still a pretty good season.
All of them finished with winning records, with Handley (since 2013) and James Wood (2010) ending long droughts without winning seasons, and four of the five advanced to postseason action. It was the first time since 2010 that all five schools finished with winning marks.
Handley (8-3) earned the second seed in the Class 4 Northwestern District, while Sherando (7-4) was third and Millbrook (7-4) was fourth. James Wood (6-4) was fifth. Clarke County (8-3) shared the Bull Run District regular-season title.
It was a great year for quarterbacks. Handley's Malachi Imoh set school marks for rushing yards (2,003) and rushing TDs (29) in a season. Millbrook's Kaden Buza set school marks for passing yards (2,705) and TD passes (26). James Wood's Carson Hoberg broke school mark for passing yardage (1,996) in a season and Colby Childs (2,934 yards) finished with Clarke County's career passing yardage mark.
8. SU baseball rallies at end of season
Needing to win the ODAC baseball tournament to keep its season alive, Shenandoah University did that and more.
The Hornets, the fourth seed in the tournament, topped Randolph-Macon 5-4 in the title game to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season and 10th time in 11 years.
In first-round NCAA action, the Hornets dropped their first game, but stormed back through the loser's bracket. On the final day, SU needed to beat Kean University, which had handed them the earlier loss. The Hornets knocked off Kean 6-4 in 10 innings, with former Sherando standout Frankie Ritter breaking the tie with an RBI double. SU then beat Kean 4-1 in the winner-take-all title game behind Ryan Coulon, who allowed just one run in seven innings after having pitched just 2.1 all season.
SU (35-15) would advance to the Super Regions but dropped a pair of games to Johns Hopkins.
After the season, one Hornet got some good news. Left-handed ace Robert Klinchock was selected in the 35th round of MLB's First-Year Player Draft to become the third Hornet in four years to be drafted. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound native of Mt. Lebanon, Pa., was 7-6 with a 4.27 ERA, 71 strikeouts, and 33 walks in 97 innings in 14 starts as a senior. Klinchock pitched this year with the Class A West Michigan Whitecaps of the Midwest League and went 2-4 with a 4.63 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 11 walks in 44.2 innings.
9. Area track athletes shine in state competition
There was a lot more than just Taylor Beard to watch during the 2019 indoor and outdoor track & field seasons. Four other athletes combined for a total of five individual state championships over the course of the year.
Sherando senior Isaiah Allen headlined the group, as he won state titles in the shot put both indoors (57-11) and outdoors. Allen broke his own school record and broke a Class 4 state meet record with a toss of 62-5.5 at the outdoor meet. He was also state runner-up in the discus. Allen is now at NCAA Division II Tiffin University.
Allen was also area runner-up in the discus, because Handley junior Quinton Newman (top throw of 168-0) beat him by three feet at the state meet with a 158-3 one week after breaking a 13-year-old school record at the Region 4C meet. Newman's teammate, senior Tyson Long (top mark of 6-6.25), also won his first state championship this year. He captured the high jump with a mark of 6-4. The duo helped Handley placed fourth at the state meet. Long is now at NCAA Division III Mary Baldwin.
In the Class 2 state meet, Clarke County senior Madison Webster finished off her decorated high school career by repeating as state champion in the 800 meters in 2:22.25. Webster, who had a top time of 2:17.77 this year, also placed third in the 1,600 and helped the 4x400 team place third. Webster is now at NCAA Division II Queens University of Charlotte.
10. Millbrook girls' basketball advances to states
Coming off an unbeaten state championship season, the Millbrook girls' basketball team faced a tough task. It was made tougher by losing four players who would go on to play college basketball.
But if area teams thought the Pioneers were vulnerable, they thought wrong. Led by returning starter Ali Hauck, returning reserves Jalyn Abernathy, Hailey Paige and Emily Magee and newcomers Avery O'Roke and Cianna Harrison, Millbrook went unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District in winning regular-season and tournament titles.
For his third consecutive season, Coach Erick Green Sr. led the Pioneers (22-5) into the state tournament where they fell 45-39 against Carroll County in the quarterfinals.
Led by area Player of the Year Makayla Firebaugh, James Wood (16-9) earned its first regional berth since 2009. The Colonels fell to eventual champ Loudoun Valley 68-59 in the regional semifinals.
In boys' basketball, Handley continued to dominate. For the third consecutive season, the Judges ran the table in district play, taking both the regular-season and tournament titles. Led by seniors Kevin Curry, D'Andre James, Sam Wise and Tyson Long, Handley finished 21-3.
Honorable mention
Former Sherando High School and University of Pittsburgh football standout George Aston was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. The fullback was cut by the Broncos on Aug. 31, but the New York Giants signed Aston to their practice squad on Dec. 24. .... Former Handley basketball standout Cameron Jackson averaged career bests with 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds as a senior forward for Wofford College and was named First Team All-Southern Conference. The Terriers went 30-5 and beat Seton Hall for its first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament victory. Less than two months after speaking at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Breakfast, Jackson signed with German professional basketball team Syntainics MBC. He is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and shooting 60 percent from the field in 17.3 minutes per game over nine games. .... Former Millbrook High School star Dylan Wisman became the first local high school graduate in six years to compete in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, going 1-2 to help Missouri to sixth place. The redshirt junior wrestler who competed at 184 pounds went 17-9 and won the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Named Missouri's Most Improved Wrestler after the season 2018-19 season, the senior Wisman was 6-2 in 2019-20 heading into the South Beach Duals that started Sunday. ... The James Wood volleyball team went 23-5 this year and advanced to the Class 4 state tournament for the first time since 2016, losing in the quarterfinals. .... Sherando's Timmy Dieter was the area's only wrestling state champion this year, going 49-2 and capturing the 132-pound title in Class 4. .... Former Handley star Amanda Kesler tied for first in NCAA Division III women's soccer in shutouts (15), ranked third in goals against average (.299) and 14th in save percentage (.883) as William Smith College advanced to its first Final Four since 2013. The second-ranked Herons (21-2-2) lost 1-0 in the title match but the sophomore Kesler (five saves) was named to the All-Tournament team. .... Shenandoah University sophomore field hockey midfielder Kelsey Jones led NCAA Division III in assists (24, five more than anyone else) and assists per game (1.14 over 21 games — the No. 2 player averaged 0.95). Jones was named to the ODAC, ECAC, NFHCA All-Region and VaSID All-State first teams.
