STEPHENS CITY — Jerrod Jenkins waited a long time to play his first baseball game for Millbrook High School.
On Wednesday, Jenkins made quite a first impression.
The junior right-hander allowed just one hit, while striking out 11 and walking three in 6.2 innings, as the Pioneers opened the season with a 9-2 victory against Sherando.
Harrison Madagan’s three-run double in the fourth helped break open a close game and Logan Hartigan drove in four runs as Millbrook pulled away from the Warriors in the balmy 80-degree weather.
Jenkins last played varsity as a freshman at Musselman (W.Va.), but transferred to Millbrook for the 2019-2020 academic year. When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season last spring, Jenkins waited another year to finally put on the Millbrook blue.
“It was really exciting, especially from not playing last year until now and playing against our rival and to win,” Jenkins said. “I pitched pretty good, too.”
He certainly did.
Jenkins surrendered a leadoff single to James Harris, who lined an 0-2 pitch into right field, and did not give up another hit before reaching his pitch count in the seventh. He struck out eight of the Warriors’ nine starters at least once and retired the final 12 batters he faced.
“I was very calm and collected,” Jenkins said. “I felt I was in the zone. I had my defense behind me to back me up. Overall, it was a really good night.”
Jenkins said the big key was getting ahead of hitters. He was constantly pitching with 0-2 and 1-2 counts.
“It was just staying ahead,” Jenkins said. “When I got ahead, I got outs.”
Sherando coach Pepper Martin agreed.
“The Jenkins kid pitched a nice game, but we certainly helped him,” Martin said. “The key to his success against us was he consistently got ahead of our hitters. Then he could make us swing at what he wanted to make us swing at. If you look at the other side, our pitchers struggled with that. We got behind in the count consistently and we had to come all of the way back in the count. I think we walked [nine] batters tonight and we hit one. You can’t win like that.”
Millbrook coach Brian Burke said that Jenkins, who throws his fastball in the high 80’s, has the stuff to confuse hitters.
“Jerrod is very capable of having consistent outings like that,” Burke said. “If he remains calm, goes through the pitch and checks his mechanics, he’s got several pitches that he can use against hitters. I think we saw the velocity tonight and his ability to keep hitters off-balance with the splitter and the breaking balls.”
Millbrook led 3-2 through three innings, but broke the game open in the fourth against Sherando starter Mason See by scoring four runs, all crossing the plate with two outs.
With one out, Nate Brookshire belted an opposite triple to right. One out later, Hartigan legged out an infield hit to plate Brookshire and make it 4-2. Ethan Burgreen singled up the middle as Hartigan moved to third. After Burgreen took second, the Warriors elected to intentionally walk Jenkins to bring up Madagan.
On a 1-1 count, Madagan drilled a shot down the left field line. The Warriors had trouble handling the ball and all three baserunners steamed around to score.
“Obviously, it was a big situation, but like coach says, ‘Just stay calm and look for my pitch,’” Madagan said of his at-bat. “Luckily, I got one. Off the bat it felt good. You can always tell when it makes a good sound.”
The Pioneers would add on two more in the next inning against Drew Franchok. The Warriors reliever struggled with his control early and walked the bases full with one out.
Hartigan then served Franchok’s first pitch to him into left field for a two-run single.
“I’m trying to get a base hit,” said Hartigan, who will play at George Mason next fall. “They were shifting to the right side because I am a lefty. I was trying to go the other way with it and it worked out.”
Sherando’s two runs both came via Harris’ legs. After his single in the first, Harris advanced to third on a pair of strikeouts in the dirt and scored on a wild pitch. In the third, Harris led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch, moved up on a groundout and scored on Franchok’s groundout.
“Offensively we basically did not change our hitting approach one bit from one strike to three strikes,” Martin said. “Our two-strike hitting we didn’t make the adjustments that we practiced making, so consequently we chased pitches out of the zone, swing out of our shoes and [it’s] strike three.”
Martin was also disappointed with how his team fell behind. Millbrook got the lead with a three-run second using only one hit, Carl Keenan’s leadoff single. After the bases were loaded with one out, the Pioneers scored on an error, Hartigan’s RBI grounder and a wild pitch.
Hartigan and Keenan led the Pioneers with two hits each.
“Offensively, I thought we had some good at-bats,” Burke said. “We put some balls in play and did exactly what we were supposed to do offensively. We played aggressively on the basepaths and that’s all we could ask for this early.”
And even though it’s early, the Pioneers said each win in this condensed 10-game Class 4 Northwestern District season is critical.
“We’ve got to win every game,” said Hartigan. “We’ve got to make great plays and get great hits. We’ve got to focus and execute with runners on base because one game could be a factor in making the [regional] playoffs.”
Only the two teams that make the final of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament will advance to the Region 4C tournament.
Martin believes his team can rebound.
“We have a good group of kids,” he said. “They’re very coachable. We will improve and we will get to where we need to be.”
