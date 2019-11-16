LEESBURG — Sherando left Tuscarora's Fortune Field on Friday night wondering what might have happened if a couple of things had worked out in the first half.
The Huskies left no doubt in the second half.
Led by slick quarterback Ethan Gick and powerhouse tailback Bryce Duke, Tuscarora erupted for 27 third-quarter points on the way to a 47-17 romp against the Warriors in the Region 4C football quarterfinals.
The Huskies (10-1), who got three rushing touchdowns each from Gick (14 carries, 113 yards) and Duke (21 carries, 216 yards) will travel to Class 4 Northwestern District champion Liberty (11-0) next Friday in the semifinals. The Eagles beat Loudoun County 21-14. Sherando ended its season 7-4.
The Warriors nearly pulled off a huge play on their first snap as quarterback Chacai Campbell threw a strike that Jabril Hayes could not handle five yards behind the defense.
"We had what we wanted there," Sherando coach Bill Hall said. "Big games are always determined by a couple of plays early in terms of making plays. Who is making the plays? We didn't make a couple of the plays that we needed."
Tuscarora's Brad Wheelbarger, whose team survived having an inflatable helmet collapse on top of the players before the game, knew his club dodged a bullet on the first play.
"We had wanted to try something and it was not what we wanted to try," Wheelbarger said. "Yes, we were fortunate that it wasn't caught because that changes the whole flow of the game. The football gods have their way sometimes."
Campbell and Hayes did connect for a 17-yard pass on the next play and the Warriors drove to the Tuscarora 42 before having to punt. Sherando's next two drives would penetrate the Huskies' 10, but the Warriors would have only three points on the scoreboard at halftime.
A false start penalty on second-and-goal from the Tuscarora 5 helped stymie the second drive in which the Warriors settled for Jack Hendren's 25-yard field goal that made it 7-3 late in the first quarter.
Starting at its own 20, Sherando used more than seven minutes on the clock and drove to a first-and-goal at the Huskies' 7 with 1:08 left in the half. Two incomplete passes sandwiched around a sack pushed the ball back to the 10 and Hendren's 27-yard field goal ricocheted the wrong way off the left upright on the 16th play of the march.
"A touchdown there we missed and [another] and it's 17-14 at the half," Hall said. "It's a different ballgame. I don't think the scoreboard is always indicative of what the game is. ... It's about making plays when you have the opportunities."
And that's what Wheelbarger felt his defense accomplished on those drives. "That was huge defensively, even more so than an early turnover," he said. "You have to have that 'bend don't break' attitude. That's playoff football."
Sherando's defense had no such luck with Tuscarora offense all night. Gick, who also threw a touchdown pass, and Duke delivered a 1-2 punch that the Warriors couldn't solve.
The Huskies scored on both their first-half possessions, marching 80 and 65 yards touchdowns. Gick tossed a 13-yard TD pass to Jevonn Gillyard and followed an excellent seal block from Duke on a 14-yard TD run to cap the second as the Huskies led 14-3 at the break.
Sherando had a ray of hope to start the second half as Duke collided with a teammate and Payne Bauer recovered the fumble at the 50. But Campbell was sacked on the next play and after a three-and-out the Warriors' punt was partially blocked and went just four yards.
The Huskies needed just two plays to cover 51 yards, with Gick cutting an option play straight up the middle for a 36-yard TD run to make it 21-3.
Campbell and Hayes (7 catches, 138 yards) hooked up for a 63-yard TD pass to bring the Warriors back within 21-10, but the rest of the period belonged to Huskies.
Gick capped a six-play, 67-yard march with a three-yard run. Duke's 64-yard dash down the left sidelines set up his one-yard TD run. And following an interception by Richie Dombroski, Sherando's lone turnover, Duke bolted 35 yards as the Tuscarora lead ballooned to 41-7.
"The coaches prepare us so well," said Gick of the Huskies' offensive success. "They put in the game plan and we just did exactly what they wanted us to do. We executed well ... We knew where we could get the matchups we liked and we did.
"Our O-line is the heart of our team," Gick added. "Me and Bryce can't do anything we do without our O-line. Everyone sees that. ... They're just so smart and communicating on every play. We're just so well prepared and so well coached."
The Warriors came in allowing 111.7 yards per game on the ground, but gave up 334 on 37 carries.
"It was hard to do," Bauer said of stopping the Huskies. "We just didn't play our best football tonight. It sucks."
"They do well schematically with what they are doing," Hall said. "It puts pressure on you to make tackles when you have an opportunity. I thought we were a little hesitant early and then we missed some tackles. Then all of a sudden that creates more indecision to where you're not pulling the trigger and playing the play you need to."
Duke, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound sophomore, capped his big night with a nine-yard TD run to start the fourth quarter.
"Bryce has always been the hardest worker in the weight room," said Gick of his tailback, who has some big schools looking at him already. "He's a freak. He puts up numbers in the weight room that are unheard of, especially for a sophomore."
With the running clock ticking, Sherando put together one last scoring drive of the season. Campbell (20 carries, 71 yards for the game) and Lane (13 carries, 47 yards) did most of the damage. Campbell capped the 59-yard march with a three-yard TD run.
Hall said his team played hard throughout the half even though it wasn't successful.
"The second half kind of snowballed," Hall said. "... It's easy for everyone to cast stones. We just talked about how the gallery is full of critics. They don't have any idea what these guys go through on a daily basis. It wasn't for lack of effort on their part. I'm proud of our guys."
In a season that featured so many injuries, Hall said his team battled to the end.
"We have overcome a lot," Hall said. "This is actually the second game where we've all been together and healthy. So, we're playing Game 2, when we're playing Game 11. I'm proud of the way we hung with it. We had a lot of success playing with a lot of different people. That speaks to team."
The Warriors will graduate 16 seniors, including Bauer, the district defensive Player of the Year, and Hayes, who made all-district teams at four positions.
"Payne, Jabril, all of the seniors, sometimes people measure it based on what they're doing on the field, but it was strong class through and through," Hall said. "You need all of them. Those 16 guys are special."
"This is a brotherhood here," an emotional Bauer said. "I'm going to miss these guys. We all love each other."
Gick said the Huskies feel the same way about each other, too.
"We're having so much fun," the Tuscarora senior said. "This is such a special group of guys. We don't necessarily want to go to a state championship to just win a ring. We just want to play with this group as long as possible. We want to play another four more games after this. That's what pushes us more than anything else."
