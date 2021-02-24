For someone that has been used to doing things quickly his entire life, college football recruiting went painstakingly slow for Handley’s Jayden Vardaro.
The Judges senior, who turned heads at camps prior to his junior campaign in 2019, watched as offers began to dry up as schools were forced to rework their scholarships around eligibility issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A process that should have been more timely for Vardaro finally ended last week when he committed to Division II Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.
“It’s been a very difficult process and stuff because of COVID,” said a relieved Vardaro on Friday, the day after he committed to Shippensburg. “COVID … screwed the whole thing up.”
It certainly did. Vardaro actually had Division I offers, including Liberty University which went 10-1 this past fall, among others. For someone who had put so much into landing a college scholarship, it was deflating.
“When they first offered me, they didn’t know that their players were going to stay because the NCAA gave them an extra year of eligibility,” Vardaro said of the different schools. “The seniors stayed for another year.”
Despite the disappointment, Vardaro, who cited the help of his mother Lori, soldiered on with the process.
“He handled it like a champ,” Handley football coach Dan Jones said. “He had a lot of ups and downs. He got an offer I thought was special and was the right fit for him, but unfortunately with this pandemic it just fell through. It was nobody’s fault. He did all of the right things. Liberty didn’t do anything that wrong. It just happened we got caught in a situation. Some other offers didn’t work out for him personally.”
So Vardaro was on the outside looking in until Shippensburg coach Mark Maciejewski came calling. Vardaro said the Raiders had a spot open after one of their players at his position recently entered the transfer portal.
“At the moment I didn’t really have any options,” Vardaro admitted. “When Shippensburg came, that was my only option. It was a pretty amazing school. Their coaching staff was amazing. Their field was amazing and facilities and stuff like that. It was a no-brainer situation right there.”
Jones thinks that the marriage is a good one. Maciejewski has led the program to a 65-36 mark in nine seasons and boasts an offense that has averaged 37.0 points per game during his tenure.
“Sometimes I feel that things happen for a reason,” Jones said. “I think Ship might be the place where he should have been the whole time.”
Jones is certainly glad that he has Vardaro for this shortened scholastic season, which begins for the Judges at Kettle Run on Saturday. Vardaro, a two-way starter at wide receiver and strong safety, brings a rare mix of size and speed to the gridiron.
Vardaro is a chiseled 6-foot-3, 225-pounder who runs with sprinter’s speed. As a sophomore, he was part of the Judges’ Class 4 runner-up 4x100 meter relay team that snapped a school record by running 42.26 seconds in the state final. Vardaro also was a district champion in the 300 hurdles and long jump, while placing fifth in the region in the 110 high hurdles. While he hasn’t been tested in awhile, Vardaro said he has run a time of 4.58 in the 40-yard dash.
“When you talk about his athletic ability with his speed and size, it’s very rare around here,” Jones said. “I’m sure there are some areas that’s around all of the time, but we’re happy to have it. For us, it’s one in five years if we’re lucky.”
In addition to track & field, Vardaro was a letterman on the Handley basketball squad as a junior. He shot better than 49 percent from the floor.
“It helps a lot,” Vardaro said of playing multiple sports. “All-around, it increases my speed and helps me maintain it. And it makes me more durable so I don’t break stuff and sprain stuff. It keeps me in shape and strong at all times.”
Vardaro has been lauded by track coach Mike McKiernan for his willingness to try different events.
“My mindset is wherever I’m needed the most, wherever they want me the most I will be there,” Jones said. “I will give them 110 percent at whatever position they put me in.”
Jones says that attitude spills over to the football field.
“We’ve moved him around,” Jones said. “He’s a team player. He’s programmed for … whatever is best for the program. He’s never complained once. We should have got him the ball more last year, but he played his position and did everything we asked.”
Vardaro, who decided to give up basketball to focus on football, says it his not in his nature to complain. “I’m super hard working,” he said of his strength as a player. “I’m determined. I will always give 110 percent. I have that dog mentality — I will go get it if I have to. … I will put it all on the line.”
With former running back Malachi Imoh forced to play quarterback last season, the Judges designed their offense around the elusive senior, who also was the fastest member of that 4x100 team. Imoh rushed for a school record 2,003 yards and 29 touchdowns.
When Imoh threw the ball, Vardaro was his favorite target, catching 20 for 438 yards, a whopping 21.9 yards per catch. Six of Vardaro’s receptions went for scores, which was a team high.
“As a receiver, we unfortunately didn’t get him the ball as much as we should have last year, just because we weren’t able to,” Jones said. “He’s got a chance to take it to the house every time he touches it.”
And with a different offense this season, Jones wants to take advantage of Vardaro’s capabilities.
“I have a minimum number of times he’s going to handle the ball whether it’s throwing or handing it off,” Jones said. “We’re going to make sure he gets to help our team. It’s our responsibility to get him the ball in some way, fashion or form.”
That’s music to the ears for Vardaro, who actually was an offensive lineman in his younger days. The senior has been putting in the work to make an impact.
“I’ve been going to the field whenever I can,” said Vardaro, whose personal goals are 1,000 receiving yards and 10 or more touchdowns. “I’ve been doing cone drills laterally, trying to keep my feet fast. I’ve been doing catching drills, trying to keep my hands strong. I want to make sure everything is straight for the season coming around.”
On offense, Vardaro has the rare privilege of being able to freelance on occasions.
“Over the four years in the program, he has learned the little things now,” Jones said. “I no longer tell him, ‘On this route, you’re three steps then three steps.’ It’s now, ‘Jayden, I need you here and how you get here is up to you because they are probably going to over and under you.’ We’ve worked on him with different techniques and showed him that he basically now has a sandbox. He’s just got to get to that sandbox. I don’t care how he gets there.
“He understands the concepts of those routes,” Jones added. “As long as he’s not interfering with anybody else and gets to his landmark in a sense, we’re giving him the green light because he’s shown us we can trust him to do that.”
Vardaro, who follows his grandfather Jim Vardaro and his uncle Brian Vardaro as Handley football players, has other parts of the game that he believes are the toughest as a receiver.
“It’s being able to take a hit on a catch, especially on a contested catch,” Vardaro said. “Also, when the game is on the line, making sure you catch the ball and don’t drop it.”
And Jones is not just counting on Vardaro to provide an impact solely on the offensive side of the ball. With his speed and size, Vardaro is a force as a safety. As a junior Vardaro was in on 38 tackles.
“On defense this year, he is playing with a mission,” Jones said. “He is all over the place. He’s wrecking things. He’s wrecking things in practice. I’m excited to see with these five games that we’re guaranteed for him to show us what he can do.”
Vardaro, who said he had a “blast” last season as the Judges (8-3 overall) advanced to the first round of regional play, hopes he can do whatever it takes for the Judges to advance further in a quest to win a state crown.
He certainly is relieved now that he knows where he’s going to play in the fall.
“It feels great,” he said of reaching a college decision. “There’s a whole lot of weight lifted off of my shoulders. It feels amazing.”
Vardaro plans to major in sports management with a lofty goal for the future.
“With my love for the game, I couldn’t see myself in any other job,” he said. “That’s the only thing that’s closest to football. I would like to own a team when I get older.”
And he can’t wait to play college football.
“It feels like a dream come true,” Vardaro said. “I’ve always dreamed about that when I was little. I always wanted to go to college to play ball and to get to the NFL, that’s my biggest dream.”
Jones wouldn’t be surprised if that happened. Former Shippensburg alum John Kuhn spent 12 seasons in the NFL and earned a pair of Super Bowl rings. Jones believes there are many Division I caliber players who were overlooked because of the pandemic.
“He’s got to prove it, but I think Ship got somebody who should be at a little bit higher level,” Jones said. “I’m a little partial and I like the kid, but I think Ship is going to be a great fit for him.”
And Jones has noticed a different player in preseason practice.
“There’s a lot of excitement in him,” Jones said. “His confidence level is as high as I’ve ever seen it in the four years that he’s been in our program. He’s just a kid that works hard. He’s been gifted with some size and speed, but he’s earned everything that he’s accomplished. We’re lucky to have him.”
