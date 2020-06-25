The decision on whether Virginia high school sports will return this fall is still in a holding pattern.
The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee took no action during its special meeting on Thursday in which possible fall schedules were to be discussed as the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. The VHSL will have one meeting in July and another in August to discuss the future for fall sports and activities. No dates have been set for those meetings.
The delay was somewhat expected since Gov. Ralph Northam just upgraded the state to Phase 3 in the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday. The more lenient restrictions, which allow for larger gatherings of up to 250 people, will go into effect on July 1. If applied to high school sports, those gatherings would include all of the players and team personnel.
“All our efforts are working towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” said VHSL executive director Billy Haun in a news release Thursday. “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future Phases.”
While Phase 3 loosens some restrictions, it still emphasizes social distancing which presents a major problem to conduct sports. Phase 3 requires those who are not living in the same household to “maintain at least 10 feet of distance for establishments where exercise activities, singing, or cheering is performed, and at least six feet of distance for all other settings.”
“In Phase 3, we’re still talking about social distancing,” Haun said during a video conference. “I don’t understand how you can think about playing team sports while you’re social distancing.”
State school districts also have yet to announce fall plans, which could include some hybrid form of virtual classes and in-school instruction.
Under the current VHSL calendar, official football practice was set to open on July 30. The actual season for most teams would start on Friday, Aug. 28.
Golf practices also were to begin July 30, with competition starting on Aug. 3. Cross country, volleyball and competition cheer were scheduled to open practice on Aug. 3. Volleyball play could start Aug. 24, with cross country and cheer set with Aug. 26 starts.
Those start dates appear to be in jeopardy.
“We are committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities,” Haun said. “I think we can make a much better informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions.”
On June 10, the VHSL reinstated the out-of-season practice rule and suspended the summer “dead period” for all athletic teams during the week of June 29-July 4.
Teams now may hold workouts after complying with Northam’s plan by submitting health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies.
“Our student-athletes have been out for over three months,” Haun said at the time. “Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season.”
The next VHSL’s next two meetings likely will determine how that fall season plays out.
