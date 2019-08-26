James Wood's new coach Jaime Terenzi didn't need an explanation about her team's goal for the coming Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball season.
Having been the coach at Shenandoah University, Terenzi was well aware of who the Colonels need to challenge if they want to contend for a district title.
“I'm excited to see what we can do against Millbrook,” said Terenzi of the opponent which has beaten the Colonels 11 consecutive times since 2015. “Millbrook has always had a strong program. I think it seems like the last couple of years it seems we've had the talent, but have just fallen short just a little. I'm hoping we can climb that ladder and get over that.”
Millbrook's Carla Milton, The Winchester Star's Coach of the Year for four consecutive seasons, is hoping to keep the Pioneers in position for their fourth straight regional playoff berth.
She'll have to do it without Star Player of the Year Abigail Koeller and first team setter Jordan Reid, but the Pioneers' cupboard isn't bare.
Tori Johnson, the 2017 Star Player of the Year and a first team all-region pick last year, returns for her senior season. The area's kills leader with 364 last season, Johnson has orally committed to play Division I beach volleyball for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“That's a big relief off her shoulders to have that done and she's just looking forward to the season,” Milton said of Johnson, who also was sixth in the area with 205 digs last year.
Among the two players setting Tori Johnson the ball will be her younger sister Skylar, a junior who split time with Reid last season.
“She will be one of them and she will be increasing her workload where she'll be staying on the court all of the way around a lot,” Milton said of Skylar Johnson, who had 306 assists last year. “I think she is a lot more confident this year in her setting.”
Milton, whose team went 19-5 last season (losing three times to Fauquier and twice to state champion Loudoun County), likes what she sees from her squad.
“I think all of our returners have improved,” she said. “Definitely, the newcomers are pushing as well. They are really making each other step their game up.”
And Milton says he team has been showing strength in a couple of areas.
“If things keep going like they are right now, I hope our strength is going to be our defense,” she said. “I really do. I'm not saying that our offense is not going to be good, but they have been digging the ball pretty well right now.”
Terenzi, who served as the Hornets’ coach from 2010 to 2018, takes over for P.W. Hillyard, who resigned in December after three seasons as head coach for the Colonels.
Terenzi, who was 130-138 at Shenandoah, says there's not much of an adjustment to coaching again at the high school level. Terenzi coached at La Salle (R.I.) Academy and Seekonk (Mass.) High School more than a decade ago.
“I think the level at James Wood and even in the district is comparable to what we had at Shenandoah,” she said of the talent. “I think the difference is that these girls have been playing for a long time together. They play year-round and a lot of them have decided to play together during their travel season this year and that has really helped them.”
While the Colonels (16-8, 9-3 district last season) lost top hitter Jessica Putnam and digs leader Yeakley Pullen, they return some talent. Senior setter Hanna Plasters was third in the area in assists (371).
“The seniors that are coming back are really strong, but we really have a lot of strong juniors as well," Terenzi said. "They're looking really good. … The team camaraderie and unity is absolutely their strength. As far as skills, we have a strong offense, but you can't have a strong offense without a strong defense. I think they do both well.”
Terenzi said several experienced players and newcomers have impressed.
“Grace Frigaard and Kristyna Van Sickler are stepping right into those outside hitter roles and they're taking the reins there," she said. "As far as defense is concerned, Rebecca Lever is doing a great job right now and will probably be our starting libero. We also a couple of sophomores who are adding to what we have. Katie Matthews has been setting for us along with Caitlyn Shutts who is an amazing defensive player.”
Sherando (10-11, 5-7 district) finished fourth in the district regular season last year. The Warriors lost several players to graduation, including leading hitter Mackenzie English.
“We have seven sophomores playing and three juniors, so we're going to be pretty young,” Sherando coach James Minney said. “They're picking up the pace and doing really well.”
Minney says the strength of his club is evolving.
“It's their ability to adapt,” he said. “They're a little bit behind because of their age, but they are doing pretty well.”
The Warriors do return three seniors on the roster and one of them has impressed in practice so far.
“Ashley Brown, our setter has done a great job,” he said. “She has picked up a lot, has more confidence in her play, moves better, sees things and is a lot better overall.”
Handley (11-11, 3-9) also suffered big graduation losses, but coach Lindsay Cole has liked what she's seen so far from her team. The Judges placed second in a five-team preseason jamboree, which included Rock Ridge, Independence, Strasburg and Skyline.
“We are fairly young, but they do have a lot of volleyball experience,” Cole said. "… Because they are such a young team, we're teaching and they are learning as we go. I think the chemistry and being willing to work together is going to take us a long way. They are learning and absorbing as much as they can quickly. The team chemistry right now is what we're looking forward to and everyone is staying positive. That will hopefully take us through the season along with their high skill level.”
Cole said junior Emilie Pifer and sophomore Anna Prosser will do a lot of the hitting, with junior Kyla Tigney in the middle. Setters Kate Rudolph (junior) and Lindsay Pifer (freshman) will also hit from the right side.
“We're very defensively scrappy,” Cole said. “We're able to make good passes so we're generating offense a lot. Again, we're very good on defense. If we can keep working on progressing at the net and putting the ball down on key plays, we are smart and scrappy at this point in the season.”
Like Terenzi, most coaches agree that Millbrook is the team that everyone has in their sights in the district chase.
“Millbrook is going to be tough like they always are,” Minney said. “They have a good group over there and they keep getting more and more every year. They don't seem to be running out of good players. They are going to be strong for a while.”
Milton expects a tough fight. Defending champion Fauquier (20-6, 11-1) lost seven seniors from a squad that made the Class 4 semifinals, but every coach was wary of the Falcons.
“I think everybody is in the same boat,” Milton said. “They've lost some of their key people. But the ones they bring in or bring up are going to push the people that have been there. … I think it will be tight like it is every year. You're going to have to bring your 'A' game when you go to everybody else's gym and you definitely need to step it up in your own to protect home court.”
The Bull Run chase won't be like it has been because the district has changed so much. Gone are George Mason and Central, while East Rockingham, Luray, Page County and Stonewall Jackson have joined.
“With the addition of the new teams to the Bull Run, this will be tough district competition,” Clarke County coach Barbara McCauley said. “We are looking forward to this season.”
The Eagles (9-11, 3-7) suffered some key losses, including defensive standout Meridith Long, but return some veterans.
McCauley will rely on seniors Hannah Trenary and Elizabeth Wallace and sophomore Bella Stem to do the damage up front. Junior setter Alyssa Hoggatt, senior libero Jessica Fikac and senior defensive specialist Riley Marasco will see time on the back row and McCauley will work in a number of other players into the lineup.
McCauley said passing and communication are key things her squad must do well, but she likes what she is seeing.
“Off season, our players have worked hard individually and in preseason to condition and mentally prepare for the season," McCauley said. "Since teams were selected, they are quickly picking up on their roles and learning how to mesh together on the court.”
Millbrook
Coach: Carla Milton (fifth season)
Last year: 19-5, 10-2 Class 4 Northwestern District, district runner-up, Region 4C qualifier
Key losses: Jordan Reid, Abigail Koeller, Erin Parker
Top returning players: Tori Johnson (Sr., outside hitter); Skylar Johnson (Jr., setter); Jordan Weir (Sr., middle hitter), Mikayla Ockerman (Sr., outside hitter), Ashleigh Nail (Sr., opposite), Jessica Cleveland (Jr. libero), Madelyn White (So., defensive specialist).
Top newcomers: Madison Koeller (Fr., setter/opposite), Ashley Roberts (Fr., middle hitter), Autumn Stroop (So., setter)
Milton’s outlook: “Obviously, we want to be competitive and we want to be there in the end. To challenge for the regular season and that tournament championship, that's always your goal. Like I've said, I think everybody is going to be pretty tough."
First match: Tonight vs. Skyline
James Wood
Coach: Jaime Terenzi, first season
Last year: 16-8, 9-3 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Jessica Putnam, Kate Poppo, Yeakley Pullen, Gillian Kleiderlein
Key returnees: Hanna Plasters (Sr., Setter), Grace Frigaard (Jr., outside hitter), Kristyna Van Sickler (Sr., middle hitter), Olivia Biggs (Jr., right side hitter), Lainie Putt (Jr., opposite).
Key newcomers: Rebecca Lever (Jr., libero), Katelyn Matthews (So., setter), Caitlyn Shutts (So., defensive specialist)
Terenzi's outlook: “I'm a really optimistic person. I really think that if they can stick together and play the way that I've seen them play in practice, I'm very comfortable. We have some strong senior leadership in Plasters and Biggs. These young ladies are working quite well together as a unit. They are a hardworking group and I'm expecting great things from them as a team this season."
First match: Thursday vs. Warren County
Sherando
Coach: James Minney (sixth season)
Last year: 10-11, 5-7 Class 4, Northwestern District
Key losses: Kaylee Bryant, Mackenzie English
Top returning players: Ashley Brown (Sr.), Madelyn See (Jr.), Reagan Newhouse (Sr.)
Key newcomers: Saige Garver (So.)
Minney’s outlook: “I'm looking for the younger girls to get acclimated to the speed of the game, get better and improve. Hopefully, in another year or two down the road, we will see a really strong group.”
First match: Tonight vs. Warren County
Handley
Coach: Lindsay Cole (12th season)
Last year: 11-11, 3-9 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Neysha Washington, Chloe Putnam, Caitlin Varela, Reese Walker, Aleycia Onzura
Top returning players: Kate Rudolph (Jr., setter), Emilie Pifer (Jr., outside hitter), Anna Prosser (So., outside hitter)
Top newcomers: Kyla Tigney (Jr., middle blocker); Mya Swiger (So., libero), Sammy Kern (So., defensive specialist). Lindsay Pifer (Fr., setter), Carter Gerometta (Fr., middle blocker), Takira Washington (Fr., defensive specialist), Izzy Manheimer (Fr., middle blocker), Molly Lee (Fr., middle blocker).
Cole’s outlook: “We are going to keep progressing as a team, keep getting better each time and every outing keep giving it our all. Definitely, by the end of the season, we want to be one of the teams that have progressed greatly through the district and come the district tournament we will be ready.”
First match: Thursday vs. Heritage
Clarke County
Coach: Barbara McCauley (second season)
Last year: 9-14, 3-7 Bull Run District
Key losses: Meridith Long, Katherine McCauley,
Top returning players: Elizabeth Wallace (Sr., middle hitter); Hannah Trenary (Sr., outside hitter), Bella Stem (So., right side hitter); Jessica Fikac (Sr., libero); Riley Marasco (Sr., defensive specialist)
McCauley’s outlook: “I'm very optimistic. While our players are still trying to get used to playing together as the newly formed team that includes six players new to the varsity role, there's an adjustment period in the beginning. Developing trust and understanding tendencies take time. The team is working very hard and committed to the 'We is greater than me' mantra established within the program last season. There's great support on and off the court between our players and we are seeing it translate more and more in the confidence of their play. They are eager to do their part to cover the court, set up key plays, and showcase the team's collaborative hard work.”
First match: Sept. 3 vs. Skyline
