Adam Walsh’s return home to lead the Shenandoah University men’s basketball program has ended.
SU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Briget Lyons announced Walsh’s resignation in a news release on Thursday.
Walsh, a 1997 James Wood graduate, had a 23-86 overall record in five seasons at SU, including a 4-22 overall mark and a 3-13 record in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this past season.
Walsh never found the success in his hometown that he had in the seven seasons at Centenary College (Shreveport, La.) before he arrived to replace Rob Pryor after the 2017 season. At Centenary, Walsh overcame a 1-29 mark in his first season (the school’s last as a Division I program) to post a pair of 18-10 seasons. He won a share of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title and was named the conference’s Coach of the Year in 2014.
Walsh couldn’t turn around the Hornets, who have not had a winning season since 2008. His most successful season was his first, when SU went 8-18 overall.
The Hornets never were contenders in the tough ODAC under Walsh, recording a 10-55 record in league play. This past season the Hornets lost 10 games by 20 or more points with eight of those coming in conference play.
“I want to thank Adam for all of his hard work and dedication over the past five seasons,” Lyons said in the news release. “He guided us through the transition from Shingleton Gymnasium to the Wilkins Center [in 2018] and through the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. His players have continually improved in the classroom and with their participation in community service.
“We appreciate everything he has done for the department and the program and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Thursday’s news release did not include a comment from Walsh.
On his Twitter page Wednesday, Walsh posted, “Coaching is not a popularity contest, relationships are not a popularity contest, and life is not a popularity contest. We will be judged on our purpose and our impact … those two things have nothing to do with worldly measurements.”
After accepting the job, Walsh told The Star that he had hopes of a long stay at SU.
“As a head coach, you want to take a job where you can see yourself being for a long time,” he said in May of 2017. “It doesn’t always work that way, but I think this is a place where we can absolutely see ourselves and that’s one of the reasons that we had to take the job. It’s exciting to be able to come home.”
Lyons said that the university will undertake a national search for Walsh’s replacement with the goal of having the new coach hired before the end of the spring semester.
