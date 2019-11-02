STEPHENS CITY — Sherando junior quarterback Chacai Campbell made his long-awaited return from injury and accounted for 250 yards and two touchdowns, senior tailback Darius Lane scored four times and the offense piled up 48 points.
But it was the Warriors’ defense that shined brightest on Friday night against Fauquier.
Sherando held the visiting Falcons to just 106 yards of offense — including minus-17 yards rushing — forced four first-half turnovers and recorded six sacks in a 48-14 Class 4 Northwestern District win. The victory, which came on senior night, was the third in a row for the Warriors and further solidified their bid for a playoff spot.
“It’s every team’s dream to have a defense like that,” said Warriors junior receiver/linebacker Keli Lawson, who played in just his second game of the season since returning from injury and his first on the defensive side of the ball. “Going into this game, we went in thinking ‘OK, this is potentially our seniors’ last game here on our home field.’ We just wanted to make it special, so we just had that attack mentality from the get-go.”
The Warriors (6-3, 4-2 Class 4 Northwestern) scored their first 20 points of the game off turnovers, the first two takeaways setting up short touchdown drives that started inside Fauquier’s 20.
When Sherando’s game-opening drive stalled and ended on downs at the Falcons’ 22, the Warriors’ defense got the ball right back two plays later when senior linebacker McKinley Dean fell on a fumbled handoff at the 18, setting up Jabril Hayes’ 14-yard touchdown reception on a short two-handed pass from Campbell as Hayes crossed in motion in front of the quarterback.
“To start the game like that and get a big turnover to help our offense, it starts a lot of momentum for our team going forward,” Dean said.
Two plays later, Sherando’s defense again came up big, this time when Lawson, alongside another Warrior defender, put pressure in the face of Fauquier quarterback J.T. Diehl and forced an interception. The 6-foot-5 Lawson deflected the ball as it left Diehl’s hand and made a diving grab in the backfield at the 13.
“It was just a blur,” Lawson said of the play. “I just saw their quarterback reel up for the throw and I had one of two options: go for the hit or go for the block. It was just like my sixth sense to go for the block. When the ball was in the air I lost sight of it, but then whoever was on the ground, I guess it bounced off their helmet and I just had to dive on it.”
Sherando’s offense capitalized again when Campbell found Damien Gustaitis open in the flat for a 13-yard TD pass and a quick 14-0 lead with 7:15 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors failed to turn their third takeaway of the first quarter — an interception by Jordan Polston that halted a Fauquier drive in Sherando territory — into points but took full advantage of the Falcons’ fourth turnover.
Sherando’s defense nearly did all of the heavy lifting itself on that fourth takeaway. Senior linebacker Skyler Taylor-Goode laid a bone-crushing hit on a Fauquier ballcarrier to jar the ball loose and fellow senior Payne Bauer scooped it up at the Falcons’ 20 and was dragged down 2 yards shy of the end zone.
“I just kind of got through the hole easy, just got down on the [ballcarrier]. I got in hunting mode,” said Taylor-Goode, who led the Warriors with nine tackles to go along with a sack and three tackles for loss. “ I saw him in front of me and I said, ‘That’s my ball’ and just committed.”
Lane followed Bauer’s fumble recovery with a 2-yard touchdown run to put Sherando up 20-0 with 9:08 left in the first half. It was the first of four rushing touchdowns for Lane, who ended the night with 135 yards on 17 carries.
Sherando, which scored its final TD of the night on Jay'lin Polston's 30-yard run with 4:56 left, finished with 334 yards rushing and 471 yards of total offense.
Lane, one of 16 seniors recognized before the game, said the Warriors’ hunger on senior night and the fact that Friday night could have been the final home game of the seniors’ careers drove Sherando against the Falcons (4-5, 2-4).
“That was our biggest thing tonight, we were just so self-motivated,” said Lane, who had touchdown runs of 2, 6, 3 and 23 yards in the win. “It was all about Sherando tradition. I think that’s the biggest thing that drove us tonight.”
The return of Campbell, who had missed the previous six games due to injury, also added a little something extra to Sherando’s offense. The junior completed 12 of 18 passes for 137 yards with an interception and rushed 15 times for 113 yards. Six of his completions went to Hayes (46 yards receiving) on what were little more than handoffs.
The first offensive play of the game was a 33-yard Campbell run to the Fauquier 24.
“It got me back going, got me back into the rhythm of things like I used to do, so I felt comfortable,” Campbell said of the run.
Campbell’s interception, which came when Falcons junior Evan Jackson snagged an overthrown ball down the middle of the field deep in Fauquier territory, set up Fauquier’s final touchdown in the third quarter. On the first play following the turnover, Diehl (8-for-20, 114 yards) hit Jackson in stride for a 65-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Falcons within 34-14.
That scoring play accounted for over half of the Falcons’ total offensive yardage against a Sherando defense that coach Bill Hall said played more man coverage in order to put more defenders in the box and dial up the pressure on Diehl.
“Those guys executed,” Hall said of the defense. “I mean it wasn’t perfect on some of our execution in some of the things we were doing but they did a good job being aggressive.”
Sherando will close the regular season next week at Kettle Run (1-8, 1-5).
Offense piled up 48 points, the defense scored 20, yet they only scored 48 total.
