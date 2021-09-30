After a tough start to the season, Sherando finds itself with an opportunity to win its third consecutive game as the Warriors host Riverside in their annual Homecoming clash tonight at Arrowhead Stadium.
If you look at just the records, you’d think that a third straight win after an 0-3 start would be a given for Sherando, which faces a Rams team that has yet to win a game.
But Riverside’s 0-5 record might be a little deceiving. The Rams have played five opponents (Tuscarora, Independence, Brooke Point, Kettle Run and Stone Bridge) who are a combined 20-3 this season.
“They definitely have the hardest schedule of anyone that we’ve played so far,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said Wednesday afternoon.
While they have been on the short end of the scoreboard, the Rams have a couple of weapons that have been giving the strongest of opponents fits.
Quarterback Will Lind has thrown for close to 1,000 yards and his favorite target Gabe Karstaed has more than 600 yards receiving and seven touchdowns, many coming on long plays.
“They have a very dangerous quarterback,” Smith said. “He has a strong arm and he’s very athletic. He escapes the pocket well. He can throw the ball down the field. They have a great receiver. … Those guys have made plays against a lot of good opponents. They’re certainly capable of making big plays and it’s up to us to limit those.”
Following back-to-back wins over Musselman (W.Va.) and Millbrook, Smith believes his squad is improving.
“We’re continuing to focus on us,” Smith said of what practices have been like this week. “I think as we keep progressing in the season, I think we’re doing a great job of continuing to grow and continually taking coaching and information and applying it.”
Smith especially likes what he sees from his defense, which had struggled early. The Warriors, led by Aydan Willis (area-best 58 tackles) and Trey Kremer (29 tackles, 4.5 sacks), held Millbrook to 135 total yards in a 39-14 win last week.
“I think our defense has taken another step forward this week in practice,” Smith said. “They’ve looked great all week in preparation. Last week I thought they took a step forward in practice and showing it on Friday night. I’m thinking the same thing this week with that group in particular. I’ll think they’ll have another good performance again this Friday.”
The Warriors have averaged 45 points in their two victories and Smith points to the guys up front for the improvement. Center Storm Miller, guards Jamie Tinsman and Ethan Gonzalez and tackles Fabian Kimbrough and Will Schneider have been opening up some nice holes for Cam Sullivan, who has rushed for 426 yards and six touchdowns in the two wins.
They might find some more opportunities against the Rams, who are giving up 48.2 points per game.
“We are continuing to get those guys better,” Smith said of the offensive line. “They’ve done a great job for us over the last two games. They’re starting to come together for us as a unit. They’re starting to get a little bit of an identity as we are moving forward in the season in the midway stretch.”
Tonight’s contest in the final non-Northwestern district clash for the Warriors. Tacking on another win would be important heading into a four-game stretch run for the four available regional playoff berths.
“Our goal is to win every Friday,” Smith said. “We’ve put ourselves in good position to have the opportunity to do that again. Those guys have been really working hard. I think our team has done a great job of focusing not only on the physical aspects of practice, but on the mental aspects as well. To win three in a row would certainly — for lack of a better term — keep that flame growing as we move throughout the year.”
And what will it take to knock off Riverside to make three straight victories happen?
“I think we have to limit their big plays on offense,” Smith said. “They are kind of a team where they have three of four plays that seem insignificant and then that fifth play ends up being a 50-, 60- or 70-yard gain. We’re going to have to keep the quarterback in the pocket and get some pressure on him.
“Offensively, we have to take care of business up front with our offensive line. We should be able to have success in the running game and not turn the ball over.”
