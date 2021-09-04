STEPHENS CITY — Prior to Friday’s clash against Jefferson (W.Va.), Sherando football coach Jake Smith emphasized how missed opportunities to get off the field on defense hurt the Warriors in a season-opening loss against James Wood.
The same theme applied against the Cougars. Jefferson converted on nine third-down plays in a 27-point first half and rolled to a 41-14 triumph against Sherando.
Jefferson, led by two touchdown passes from Sammy Roberts to Spencer Powell and 156 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Evan Tewell, racked up 410 yards of offense and snapped a 13-game losing skid against the Warriors.
“We didn’t play well in the first half,” said Sherando coach Jake Smith, whose team trailed 27-7 at the break. “We played way better in the second half. It takes two halves to win a football game. We talk about that stuff all of the time. You have to have four good days of practice in preparation to play a game and it’s the same thing on Friday night. You have to have four good quarters to win the game.”
Jefferson coach Craig Hunter was ecstatic with his team’s balanced offense (208 yards in the air and 202 on the ground) and solid defense.
“I thought we did a good job tonight,” said Hunter. “We got after it and stayed after it. … We finished the fight. Once we got our bearings, I thought we did well offensively and defensively.”
The contest couldn’t have started much worse for the Warriors as they fumbled on the first play from scrimmage and Joey Slaughter recovered at the Sherando 20. On third down, Roberts hit a wide-open Powell for a 16-yard TD pass and the Cougars led 7-0 just 57 seconds into the game.
The Warriors were able to rebound and later got even with a 91-yard touchdown march. Cam Sullivan’s rushing keyed the early part of the march and quarterback Dylan Rodeffer capped it with a beautiful 51-yard strike to AJ Santiago. Cody Crittendon’s extra point made it 7-7 with 2:07 left in the period.
With some momentum, the Warriors had a chance to hold the Cougars to a three-and-out. After a holding penalty, Jefferson faced third-and-14 from its own 16, but Roberts hit Powell with a 43-yard pass to extend the march. Tewell carried six times for 40 yards in the drive, which culminated on a seven-yard TD run from Bryson Fleming from the Wildcat formation.
“We never got down on ourselves,” said Roberts, who completed 12 of 21 passes for 208 yards on the contest. “Everybody kept the energy up. We were rolling all game.”
The Cougars would keep rolling through the rest of the half. Tewell had 49 yards, including the last five, in a 10-play, 71-yard drive. Aydan Willis blocked the extra point that made the score 20-7 with 4:14 left in the half.
Fleming, on third down, scored from two yards out in the Wildcat, with 24 seconds left as the Cougars took the 27-7 lead at the break. Jefferson converted on 9 of 10 third down plays.
“We have to do a better job off getting off the field,” Smith said. “That’s just something that we have to do. It’s something we have to improve upon.”
Jefferson needed only three plays to extend the lead after taking the second-half kickoff. On third-and-1, Roberts threw a slant to Powell, who slipped a tackle and raced 53 yards to make it 34-7. Tewell’s two-yard run made it 41-7 with 1:07 left in the third.
Sherando’s offense responded thanks to some tough catches by Santiago. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound junior had three catches for 57 yards (including a 41-yarder) in a 76-yard drive that was capped by Willis’ one-yard run out of the Wildcat.
After Santiago recovered an onsides kick, the Warriors drove to the Jefferson 1, but were halted by a penalty and two incompletions.
“I thought in the second half we moved the ball pretty well,” said Smith, whose team drove to the Jefferson 15 on its first offensive possession of the third quarter. “We ran the ball up and down the field. We were in rhythm and we were in the system. We got off the field on defense and good things happened.”
Santiago was the offensive star for the Warriors with 10 catches for 138 yards. He also showed his toughness by taking a couple of big hits on catches and kick returns, while also playing defense.
“AJ is a phenomenal football player,” Smith said. “He’s exciting to watch and plays hard all of the time. He does the same thing every day in practice. I get to see it five days a week.”
Sullivan led the ground game with 77 yards on 19 carries, while Rodeffer was 12 of 21 for 150 yards.
Powell had seven catches for 164 yards for the Cougars, who also ended a four-game losing streak against Millbrook to open the season.
“It feels awesome,” Roberts said. “We’ve put in a lot of work. Coming out 2-0 like this it feels really good. … The whole atmosphere has changed. The kids are more motivated to play. Now we’re playing for something. We’re actually out here winning and it’s just awesome.”
Smith is looking to get his team on a winning track, though that may be difficult with a trip to perennial West Virginia state champion Martinsburg next Friday. The Bulldogs (2-0) opened their season with a 35-21 win over defending VHSL Class 4 state champion Salem.
“We’re young,” Smith said of his squad. “There’s two kids on our team who have won a meaningful football game and that was in 2019. None of these other guys have won a meaningful varsity football game and they are learning what it takes to do that.”
