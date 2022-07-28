Kelly Magalis has been officiating football for nearly 16 years and he’s seeing a trend that deserves to be flagged.
The current president of the Winchester Football Officials Association (WFOA) is concerned by the lack of new faces joining the ranks of he and his peers, many who are leaving in staggering numbers.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations in a report earlier this year, approximately 50,000 people nationwide have stopped officiating in all sports since the 2018-2019 school year, the last full calendar year that was unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And that trend is hitting close to home, especially in football where five officials are needed for each game at the high school level.
“The last few years have really been tough, not only for our association, but many other associations and in many sports,” Magalis said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “There’s a real shortage of officials. We have trouble recruiting and retaining new officials and covering all of the games. We do high school, middle school and youth league games. It’s just been tough the last few years to cover all of the games.”
Magalis estimates that the WFOA currently has between 25 and 30 members in its group, which has high-school contracts with James Wood, Millbrook, Skyline and Manassas Park. The WFOA also tries to help with Northern Virginia, which is in a critical state heading into this season. The Northern Virginia Officials Association has informed some of its schools that football games will need to be moved to Thursdays or Saturdays because of a shortage of officials.
And it’s very rare that young adults are putting on the stripes and blowing the whistles. Magalis, 55, estimates the average age of a WFOA official to be around 55 or maybe a little older.
“Being an older group, we’re probably more susceptible to injuries like pulled muscles,” Magalis admits. “Definitely having more younger guys out to run around, maybe they can stay more healthy than some of us older guys.”
Why haven’t new people taken up the profession? There is certainly no shortage of former players.
Magalis has some theories.
“Some of it is social media driven,” he said. “People see things of officials being abused, sometimes physically assaulted and berated by parents. That’s more of the rarity than the norm I think. And I think it’s people being so busy in today’s world and being willing to set apart that much time during the season to officiate games.
“It’s a combination of several things, but I think it’s people being so busy and maybe not wanting to be in that position to have the microscope on them.”
The process to become an official is relatively simple with the main emphasis on knowing the rulebook.
Magalis said to become an official, it’s as simple as passing the test, attending a clinic and paying a $45 registration fee to the Virginia High School League.
Even with the season around the corner, there are opportunities to complete all of those things.
“The deadlines are Aug. 20,” Magalis said. “There’s still time if people are interested. We have a Facebook page: WFOA, Winchester Football Officials Association. We’re also on Twitter: @WinchesterRefs. The contact information is there for myself or our commissioner Greg Sasser.”
Magalis estimates the start-up costs for a uniform and equipment are around $200. The association meets every other Sunday to go over the rules, supplies and training.
Magalis said the officials look at themselves as the third team that’s on the field and that they also are striving for perfection. “While we may not spend as much time ‘physically practicing’ for an upcoming game or season as the athletes, we do spend a lot of time preparing, and striving to function as a well-oiled machine on the field,” he said.
A new official won’t be thrown directly into spotlight of the Friday night lights. A newbie will start slowly and work the way up the ladder.
“We don’t rush anybody,” Magalis said. “Most first-year officials aren’t going to be on a Friday night game their first year. It’s youth league, middle school and then maybe work up to some JV. They may see a varsity game by the end of the first year, but we don’t throw them into the deep end too quickly.
“As far as the work schedule, people work when they can,” he added. “Everybody has jobs and family they have to deal with. People can block out dates where they can’t work. It’s not like a full-time job. Officials can work as much as they want to work.”
An official since 2006, Magalis said that he has found the work rewarding on many levels.
“I think it’s safe to say that none of us are doing it for the money,” he said. “It is a blessing. Most of us have played the sport or have been involved in sports in some fashion all of our lives. We have a lot of educators and teachers. Really that’s kind of what we are. We’re trying to be educators out there on the field as well — to kind of help mold student-athletes into making good decisions and to have good sportsmanship.
“… Interacting with coaches in the heat of the moment and being able to remain calm and impartial, I think is a good skill to have no matter what you do,” he added. “It’s a good way to develop poise.”
Magalis, who serves mostly as a back judge on game days, has worked a pair of Class 1 VHSL title games in Salem.
“I don’t know why I didn’t start earlier,” he said. “Maybe starting earlier I would have progressed and made it up to college and maybe beyond. Who knows if I had started young? There’s certainly those opportunities for people that get into the game at a young age to proceed up to those high levels.”
But as for now, Magalis said the WFOA and other associations are worried about this season and the ones to come.
“You can’t have games without officials,” he said. “That’s just the way it is. Everybody wants their kids to be able to play. We love football and I think all of the sports are going through the same thing. … I would encourage anybody who has thought about it for years or maybe even never thought about it to give us a call to find out what it would take.”
