Handley’s Dan Jones entered this season knowing he had the horses to bring home a state title.
And for the second time in his five-year tenure, the Judges did just that.
Handley (21-0) rolled through the Northwestern District regular season before the postseason got serious.
The Judges knocked off defending state Riverside (5-0) in the Region 4C finals, whipped longtime nemesis E.C. Glass (5-1) in the state quarterfinals and bounced Blacksburg (5-2), the team that eliminated them in the state tournament quarterfinals in 2018.
That set up a title clash against Hanover that was no contest at all. The Judges did not drop a set (and only 7 games) in pounding the Hawks 5-0 to capture the ninth state crown in school history.
Jones’ top players also had individual success. No. 1 Nick Mueller advanced to the state semifinals before losing a three-setter against defending state champion Frank Thompson of Blacksburg. Mueller and Jack Volinsky would gain some measure of revenge by beating Thompson and his partner Ruhan Prasad, the defending state champions, in a three-setter for the state doubles title.
No Handley player lost more than one singles or doubles match for the entire season.
So for the fifth consecutive year, Jones is the easy choice for the Winchester Star’s Boys’ Tennis Coach of the Year. Over his tenure, the Judges are 99-5 and have not lost a regular-season match. Four of the five losses were to the eventual state champions.
Q: What were your expectations coming into the season and how were they met?
Jones: Some years you just feel really confident and other years you hope for the best. This year, the hardest thing was to keep everybody from talking about it. I want them to expect to be state champions, but once the season starts the rule is that we don’t talk about it. As the year went on, it was harder and harder to keep kids away from thinking about what the possibilities were. They certainly met our expectations.
Q: Was there a high point or a certain match that stood out this season?
Jones: Certainly, the match between Nick and [Blacksburg’s] Frank [Thompson]. Other than an incredible match (Mueller won 7-6, 2-6, 7-6), you could see when he beat Frank the wind taken out of Blacksburg as a team. When we rolled into doubles, they were kind of beaten. They were expecting Frank’s point. They always get Frank’s point. When we stole that point from them in a sense, I felt like in doubles we had the momentum. It was a big moment for us to get through them and move on to the state finals.
Q: Who were the players that surprised you this season?
Jones: [Brendan] ‘Baby’ Love at No. 6. He got a little confidence and experience in him and ended up strong. Even [No. 3] Mercer Love. From the beginning of the year, he really improved a lot over the season. He had a little hiccup in the middle of the season, but as a leader he stepped up for us. He’s taken on the role next year and knows that is his spot. He did a great job of learning and leading a little bit by example. The two Loves were bright spots.
Q: What is an experience that necessarily didn’t happen on the court that you will remember most about this team?
Jones: When we went down to Cary [N.C.], just the bus ride down you could tell the group of kids we had and how we were pulling for each other. It was a nice bonding trip more than a tennis trip. That atmosphere and that trip alone was a big part of our success this year.
Q: You lose your top two players. What is the expectation for next season?
Jones: We’re deep. It’s going to be nice to see some of these younger kids get a chance to show their ability. We were fortunate that we had a nice group coming in and it was unfortunate that only one of them got to play. Next year it will be another battle to see what our lineup looks like. Hopefully, everybody understands that and works hard. I think we’ll have to beat people with our depth next year and not at certain areas. We will have to get points here and there during different matches to be successful. If we come out and do what we need to do, we can make another nice run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.