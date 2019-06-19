Not many athletes can say they never let their team down.
Handley’s Nick Mueller is one of the rare few of them.
In his three seasons with the Judges tennis program, Mueller never failed to put a point on the scoreboard — in singles and doubles.
He completed that remarkable feat again this season as he led the Judges to their second state title in his three seasons with the team and individually he teamed to win the state doubles crown with Jack Volinsky.
Mueller is easily The Winchester Star’s Player of the Year for the second time in his career, having also won the honor in 2017.
Mueller began his remarkable team streak as a freshman, playing No. 2 on a team that destroyed every opponent on its way to the state title.
Moving to No. 1 as a sophomore, once again he did not fall in team play as he helped lead the Judges to the state final, where they fell against Rock Ridge.
After taking a year to hone his game at a tennis academy in Florida, Mueller came back on a mission this spring. And that was accomplished as the Judges (21-0) crushed Hanover 5-0 in the Class 4 title match.
In a sport that often focuses on the individual, Mueller was the consummate team player.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” Mueller said. “I think that’s definitely my biggest accomplishment throughout everything because the team is the most important part. All we’re looking towards is winning team titles. Being able to contribute a point in every match is pretty much all I’ve wanted to do during my high school career in singles and doubles.”
“I think it’s very impressive,” Handley coach Dan Jones said. “It shows his true ability. I do believe that Nick has always put the team aspect of Handley tennis above his own. I know he wanted individually to succeed, but I believe he bought into the program for his self. Winning matches for the team was very important to him.”
Mueller says he’s always placed that emphasis on his high school career.
“I just felt like it’s a team sport that the most important thing is to get a point for your team,” he said. “... I was definitely fortunate to get through some of these matches. I definitely showed that I could come through in some of these matches. There’s not many words to describe it. It was something I worked towards since I was younger.”
“That’s what we preach for everybody,” Jones said. “The No. 6 point is just as important as the No. 1 point. We try to express that to everybody, but when your top dog is team oriented it’s easier as a coach to sell it to the program when you have a peer doing the same thing.”
Mueller’s four career losses in high school tennis have come in individual play. In singles, his two losses came to the eventual state champions — E.C. Glass’ Trent Daly (2017) and Blackburg’s Frank Thompson (this season). Mueller defeated Daly in 2016 and Thompson in team play. Both victories took three sets.
“I don’t know why it worked out that I beat two opponents that I lost to in individual play,” Mueller said.
Certainly, the win over Thompson, the defending state champion, was the most important of the two. With the Judges clinging to a 3-2 lead against the team that had eliminated them in the state quarterfinals in 2018, Mueller rallied from a service break down in the final set to win a 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 thriller that had the large crowd riveted.
Just three days later, Thompson prevailed in individual play winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the state semifinals. Thompson would crush his next foe 6-1, 6-1 in the title match.
“They were both great matches,” Mueller said. “Obviously one didn’t go the way I would have liked it to. I definitely tried my best and he was a great player. Those were matches I will always remember. Coming through in the team one, which was obviously the more important one, was great, especially in front of all my friends and family. I was really pleased with that and it’s something I will always remember.”
Jones said the victory in team play ranks right with Parker Wilson’s comeback from down a set and 5-0 against E.C. Glass’ Luc Mortemousque to win in three sets the regional semifinals in 2016.
“That match at Handley was one of the top two that I’ve seen,” Jones said. “Parker’s win over Luc was pretty impressive as well. Parker’s was that the comeback made it so incredible. Just watching these two kids play, that was by far one of the best tennis matches — espeically in high school — that I have had the opportunity to watch.
“The one down at Salem was just as epic. It just didn’t have that crowd and that excitement because we weren’t in a venue set up for fans. It didn’t have that same excitement as the first one.”
Aside from Thompson, no one gave Mueller any excitement this season in singles. No player won more than a single game in a set against Mueller the remainder of the season. He capped off the dominating season by burying Hanover’s Ross Violi, a Region champion and state semifinalist, 6-0, 6-0 in the team title match.
In a sport where it’s easy to lose your concentration — if nothing else out of sheer boredom — Mueller was an assassin. He did not lose a game in Northwestern District play and won 248 of 289 games played, with 33 of those 41 lost games coming against Thompson.
“I definitely worked hard at it over the years to stay consistent,” Mueller said. “It’s definitely something I take pride in. I’ve always hated giving up unnecessary games where you lose focus. I’ve recently tried to hone in focus to get the job done as quick as possible. I felt like I did a great job of that this year.
“I would definitely say I’m a perfectionist in tennis at least,” he added. “I’ve always hated knowing that there was something on the court that I couldn’t do.”
One of the reasons that Mueller is able to dominate foes is because his game is so versatile. He hits with power, but also has a deft touch. He can serve as the aggressor or counter-punch.
“He has everything,” Jones said. “He has all of the shots you need. He can take the pace off and hit with anybody. He can drop it. He has a nice serve. He can hit kick serves. He has the ability to change and still be effective. He can change his game to take advantage of other kids as well as anybody I know.”
Mueller credits his many coaches over the years for how well his game is rounded. The other part that makes him so good is how he handles the mental aspect.
As a freshman and sophomore, he wore his heart on his sleeve. As a senior, no one could get a read on his emotion.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot about myself,” Mueller admitted. “I definitely think I improved a lot of aspects about my game — mentally and physically. I definitely learned that I need to stay composed on the court at all times, not just for me but for the team. When I show too much negative emotion that kind of rubs off on everyone else. I found out that was pretty important.”
While Mueller is quiet, Jones said the senior definitely is driven.
“You can tell he definitely has the competitive edge and determination to be successful,” Jones said. “Anybody that’s willing to move away from their family and go to a school in Florida to better their career and better their chances to be a better athlete certainly has drive.”
And while as a senior he didn’t win a singles crown, Mueller did bring home a state doubles crown with Volinsky. They did so by beating Thompson and Ruhan Prasad, the defending state champions, in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 semifinal win and crushing Hanover’s Violi and Ethan Belote 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
They went 20-0, winning 170 of 192 games.
“I always felt like we had a pretty good connection in doubles,” said Mueller, who went to the state semifinals in doubles with Volinsky in 2017. “It kept building over the years. I was definitely happy where we ended up. We played great at the end of the year.”
Mueller also knew that the final match with the Judges won’t be his last chance to play team tennis. He’ll become one of the rare few in Handley history to play Division I tennis as he’ll play at Richmond in the fall.
Mueller has no doubt that this past season was excellent preparation for continuing his career.
“It’s definitely going to help because being in a team atmosphere it’s pretty similar in high school as it is in college,” he said. “Obviously, I will have tough matches in college all of the time, which my matches with Frank prepared me for. I’m definitely looking forward to it. I’ll have to start lower down than being at the top.”
Jones expects big things from Mueller at Richmond and beyond.
“He’s definitely going to be successful,” Jones said. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to be successful. Academically, he’s close to a 4.0. He’s the type of kid that will have fun and enjoy life, but when times need to be serious he buckles down and gets it done. He’ll be successful at Richmond as a player. He’ll be successful at Richmond as a student. He’ll be successful professionally. Whatever he decides to get into, he’ll be successful at that as well.”
“I definitely want to reach my potential and see how good I can get,” Mueller said. “Obviously, I want to learn as much as I can from it so I can apply what I’ve learned in tennis in life. The nature of it as an individual sport can teach you a lot of good life lessons on how to handle yourself in competition.”
And he’ll take with him a pair of state team titles that he’ll never forget.
“It’s definitely a privilege to be a part of two of the great teams in Handley history,” Mueller said “They were strong all of the way down with solid, quality players. … It was great, especially going out with the three other seniors (Volinsky and non-starters Jack Pollak and John Keller). It was a great memory we’ll always have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.