While they lost their final regular-season game on Thursday, the Winchester Royals still had a pretty good day.
With a pair of losses by Purcellville on Thursday, the Royals clinched the fourth and final playoff spot in the Valley Baseball League’s North Division.
Winchester (18-24) will now face North regular-season champion Strasburg (26-15) in a best-of-three playoff series, which begins Sunday at 7 p.m. at First Bank Park. Game 2 is set for Bridgeforth Field on Monday at 7 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be at Strasburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The winner of the Strasburg-Winchester series will take on the winner between No. 2 Woodstock (25-17) and No. 3 New Market (19-23) in a best-of-three series for the North title. The North and South champions will then play for the VBL crown.
Winchester is familiar recently with knocking off a higher seed in the opening round of the VBL playoffs. Last season, the Royals bounced North regular-season champ Purcellville 2-0 in the first round. They did the same thing against the regular-season champion Cannons in 2017, winning the final two games of the series for a 2-1 victory.
Strasburg has frustrated Royals this season, including the latest matchup. Thursday’s 11-6 victory gave the Express a 4-1 series edge.
In that contest, Winchester spurred by a two-run triple from Aaron Palensky built a 6-1 lead through five innings. Strasburg scored three in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the score as the contest went into the extra innings.
Strasburg scored five runs in the 10th with a lot of help from the Royals, who committed three errors in the frame. Griffin Chenery belted a two-run homer to cap the outburst.
Heading into the playoffs, the Royals are led offensively by Palensky. The University of Nebraska standout is hitting .301 with a team-leading five homers and 32 RBIs.
On the mound, Mark Timmins, Cody Boone and Logan Walters have three wins each. Newcomer Dane Kapande has a 1.20 ERA in three outings and Kevin Ledford leads the team with five saves.
Relative newcomer Garrett Evans is leading the Express with a .378 average in 10 games. Tyler Johnson is hitting .336 with nine homers and 27 RBIs. Sonny Dicharia (.313, & homers, 36 RBIs) and Bryson Horne (.326, 5 homers) also carry big sticks for the Express.
Bryce O’Brien (4-1, 1.60 ERA), Mason Kenney (3-1, 3.63 ERA) and Evan Rathburn (2-0, 0.67 ERA) lead a Strasburg pitching staff that has lost several of its top starters throughout the season.
The Royals went 5-5 over their last 10 games. Strasburg is 7-3 over that stretch heading into a regular-season finale today as the Express host Waynesboro.
In the South Division, Waynesboro (29-11) and Charlottesville (25-17) have locked up the top two seeds. Covington (20-20) and Staunton (19-22) have clinched the other two playoff spots. The Braves defeated Purcellville 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday to eliminate Harrisonburg (18-24).
New Market is the defending VBL champion. Winchester is looking for its first title since 2004, which marked back-to-back triumphs and three championships in four seasons.
