STEPHENS CITY — If you wander down through a high school football team’s roster, you’ll find that most of the athletes have been playing the game for quite some time.
Many of them started when the shoulder pads were almost as big as they were in youth football. Maybe a few more picked up the game in junior high.
Very few wait as long as high school to play. Even fewer jump into it as late as Sherando’s Cam Sullivan.
Playing this past spring for the first time as a junior, Sullivan made quite an impact. He not only played, but took over as starting running back and led the Warriors in rushing, averaging more than 110 yards per game.
Sherando is looking to more big things from their relative football newbie this fall.
To say Sullivan had little experience with the game is an understatement. Basketball had always been his primary sport.
“I played one year of flag football,” Sullivan said. “That was about it.”
But it was pretty well known around the hallways that Sullivan was an excellent athlete and with a little prompting from the coaching staff, including then-assistant and now head coach Jake Smith, Sullivan decided to give it a try.
“Coach Smith came into my class,” Sullivan recalled. “He was such a cool dude and he asked me to come out. I heard it was fun, so …”
“We were just hoping he would come out to see where he could go just based off his natural athletic ability,” Smith said. “We were happy that he came out and played football for us.”
Being the baby in the family, Sullivan said football had not been a popular form of sport.
“Yeah, but my mom (Paula) was never a fan of me being tackled and stuff like that,” Sullivan said. “She was proud of me and how I did it. She wasn’t expecting it.”
Not many expect a first-time player to make a significant impact, especially at running back. Splitting time with Aydan Willis and Gavyn Blye, Sullivan began the season as the starter and thrived despite his limited knowledge of the game. He’d rush for 475 yards on 81 carries (a 5.9 average per carry) and score twice as the Warriors went 3-1. He’d also catch 12 passes for 97 yards.
“I think that’s an extremely rare situation,” Smith said of Sullivan’s success. “Cam came to us with zero football experience. Obviously, we know he’s a good athlete. You could tell by looking at him and watching him play basketball.”
But Smith made sure to point out that the success was no accident. “He’s worked extremely hard to get to where he is right now,” Smith said. “He’s been very dedicated to the weight room. He’s never missed a practice or a workout session since he decided to play football.”
Sullivan said that at first it was quite an adjustment, especially coming off of playing a basketball season, but he found a new brotherhood.
“It was kind of rough, hitting and all of that,” Sullivan admitted. “But, I really liked the sport of football because it really is like a bond, like a family.”
Sullivan rushed for 139 yards in his first game, a 31-17 victory over Millbrook in cold, windy weather. He’d add 210 more in Week 2 as Sherando rallied past Culpeper County.
He’d also score his first touchdown in that contest.
“It was amazing the way my team just picked me up and celebrated,” Sullivan said. “It was an awesome experience.”
Learning former head coach Bill Hall’s playbook took some adjustments. Sullivan credits quarterback Dylan Rodeffer for helping with the plays.
“I had no idea what I was getting into,” Sullivan said. “… I made a lot of mistakes in practice, but I guess it helped me get prepared for the games.”
Smith said there’s a big difference in Sullivan, who also plays defensive back, this fall.
“He was very raw in the spring,” Smith said. “He kind of knew what he was supposed to do and that was it, not much of the details of the position offensively and defensively. He spent a lot of time not only developing himself physically, but also mentally studying the game and learning every single day that he’s here. That’s what he tries to do and I’m excited to see what he can do for us this fall.”
Sullivan certainly feels different now.
“I’m more comfortable,” he said. “Now I have a sense of what to do. I actually understand what’s going on now.”
He’s also more prepared for the rigors of the game. He spent the summer working on his strength and footwork. He’s now a solid 6-feet, 195 pounds and he says he runs the 40-yard dash in the 4.5 to 4.6-second range.
“This year I’m looking to use my body and be more physical,” Sullivan said.
Smith likes what he sees.
“He’s picked things up extremely fast,” Smith said. “There’s a lot stuff that goes into playing football, especially at the varsity level and being able to take information and apply it quickly. Not only to apply it, but to apply it well. He’s done a phenomenal job.”
The basketball player is now thinking maybe football may be his ticket to play college sports.
Certainly, the Warriors have had their share of running backs who have gone on to play collegiately. Sullivan’s predecessor Darius Lane is now at Division I Valparaiso.
Smith believes the college dream is not out of the question.
“Where that would be is unknown at this time,” said Smith, who played at the Division II level. “He’s raw, but he has a great body type, a great set of skills, but more importantly I think it’s all of the intangibles of being dedicated, coming to work all of the time, lifting all of the time, never missing a workout or practice, not being late and getting good grades in school. It’s all of those details that ultimately add up to be a college athlete.”
As far as this season is concerned, Sullivan has simple goals.
“I hope the team makes it to the playoffs, obviously,” said Sullivan, who has switched from No. 22 in the spring to No. 3. “Personally, I hope to have a really good season and be remembered I guess. … I want to have 100 yards per game.”
Smith believes a more experienced Sullivan can do some big things.
“I expect Cam to reach his potential and that’s something we’ve talked about,” Smith said. “I think he is aware of that. He’s coming into himself and becoming more confident as a player as he is getting more experience. The spring, which was just a couple of games, was kind of a warm-up for him. I’m really excited to see him this fall.”
