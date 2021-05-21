The last week has been a pretty good one for James Wood’s Brooke Sandy.
The senior won the Jim Casey Most Outstanding Female Performer award last Saturday at the Apple Blossom Invitational at James Wood. At the same location on Wednesday, Sandy signed to compete with NCAA Division III Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach.
A versatile performer, Sandy ranks first in the area in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), triple jump (33-5.25) and the 100-meter hurdles (16.15 seconds) and ranks second in the 300 hurdles (47.53) and long jump (15-2.25).
Sandy is a two-time All-State honoree in the high jump as a result of her performances in the 2019 outdoor season and 2020 indoor season. No outdoor season took place in 2020 because of COVID-19, and Frederick County did not have indoor track teams this year.
Sandy joins a Virginia Wesleyan team that placed sixth at this year’s ODAC outdoor meet. The Marlins roster includes former Colonel Haley Witt.
Sandy will study biology at Virginia Wesleyan.
Handley boys’ tennis tops Millbrook
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ tennis team defeated Millbrook 5-0 by winning five singles matches in a Class 4 Northwestern District semifinal match on Friday at Handley.
The Judges (10-0) clinched a Region 4C tournament berth with the win over the Pioneers (5-5) and will compete in Monday’s district championship match against either James Wood or Fauquier.
Under regular circumstances, matches start with doubles competition, a change that was instituted for the canceled 2020 season. But in a change related to COVID-19, Handley coach Dan Jones said the Virginia High School League decided to start postseason matches with singles. Starting with singles potentially means less time on the court for players.
In the one match that wasn’t completed, Millbrook’s Jonathan Clippinger split two sets with Handley’s John-Henry Herrington. Clippinger won the first set 6-4 and Herrington won the second 6-3.
Singles winners: No. 1 Daniel Botros 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Brendan Love 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Neil Parikh 6-0, 6-2; No. 5 Ryan Mueller 6-4, 6-1; No. 6 Ty Dickson 6-0, 6-1.
Handley girls’ tennis shuts out Liberty
BEALETON — The Handley girls’ tennis team defeated Liberty in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals to earn a spot in Monday’s final and a Region 4C tournament berth.
The Judges are 9-2 and will play at Sherando at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The Warriors (11-0) beat Kettle Run 5-1 on Friday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Marie Claire Miro 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Grace Meehan 6-2, 6-0; No. 5 Page Brubaker 6-0, 6-0; 6. Anne Marie Larsen 6-1, 6-2. Did not finish: Handley’s Samantha Thomas (up 6-0, 4-1 at No. 4).
Sherando girls advance to district tennis final
STEPHENS CITY — Pitching double bagels in each of their wins, undefeated Sherando defeated Kettle Run 5-1 in the Class 4 Northwestern District girls' tennis semifinals on Friday.
The Warriors (11-0) will host Handley (9-2) in at 2:30 p.m. in Monday's championship match. Both teams earn a Region 4C tournament berth.
Singles winners: 3. Lea Blevins 6-0, 6-0; 4. Morgan Sutphin 6-0, 6-0; 5. Kloe Thomas 6-0, 6-0; 6. Emmy Woolever 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles winner: 2. Blevins/Sutphin 6-0, 6-0.
Millbrook baseball stays unbeaten
CULPEPER — Trailing 2-0 after three innings, Millbrook scored seven runs in the last four innings to beat Culpeper County 7-2 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
Millbrook (10-0, 8-0 district) scored one run in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and three in the seventh as part of a 12-hit effort.
Millbrook leaders: Jerrod Jenkins 5.2 innings, 2 runs (0 earned), 3 hits, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts; Logan Hartigan (3 for 4, 2-run home run in 7th, double, 2 runs); Harrison Madagan 2-4, RBI; Ethan Burgreen 2-4; Carl Keenan 1-3, RBI; Sebastian Tringali, run, RBI.
Handley girls' soccer shuts out Liberty
BEALETON — The Handley girls' soccer team defeated Liberty 6-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
The Judges are 4-3-1.
Handley leaders: Mikayla Balio 1 goal, 2 assists; Julia Nerangis, 2 goals; Shayla Fitzsimmons-Call 1 goal, 1 assist; Peyton Duvall, Alivia Ricci 1 goal each; Emma Westfall 5 saves.
Millbrook girls' soccer shuts out Culpeper
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook girls' soccer team defeated Culpeper County 3-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday night.
The Pioneers (4-3-1) had a 16-2 shot advantage.
Millbrook leaders: Maddie Haines 1 goal, 1 assist; Lauren Rudolph, Addison Hillyard 1 goal each; Amy Huggett, Katie Douglas 1 assist each; Jordan Baer 2 saves.
Millbrook boys' soccer edges Culpeper
CULPEPER — Amiel Bravo scored with 22 minutes left for the final goal in the Millbrook boys' soccer team's 3-2 win over Culpeper County in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Friday.
The Pioneers are 6-2.
Millbrook leaders: Patrick Sigler 1 goal, 1 assist; Sean Mennard 1 goal.
Handley boys' soccer ties Liberty
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys' soccer team tied Liberty 1-1 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
On Senior Night, the Judges (0-5-3) led 1-0 on a Sergio Santos goal about 10 minutes into the game. Liberty evened the game with 10 minutes left.
Clarke softball shut out by Rappahannock
BERRYVILLE — Claire Keyser shut out Rappahannock County on five hits to lead the Panthers to a 6-0 Bull Run District win over Clarke County on Friday.
Keyser struck out only one batter in shutting out the Eagles (4-2).
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards, Anna Hornbaker, Ellie Taylor, Kileigh Smallwood. Campbell Paskel 1 hit each; Hornbaker complete game, 6 runs (4 earned), 6 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts.
James Wood girls’ net tennis shutout
WINCHESTER — James Wood easily won every match as the Colonels rolled to a 9-0 sweep of Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season girls’ tennis on Thursday.
Singles winners: No.1 Caroline Partlow 8-2; No. 2 Olivia Judd 8-1; No. 3 Charlotte Bass 8-2; No. 4 Bianca Lineras 8-0; No. 5 Grace Allen 8-0; No. 6 Alicen King 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Partlow-Lineras 8-3; No. 2 Judd-Allen 8-2; No. 3 Bass-King 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.