At age 15, David Stanford showed the calm, determination and confidence normally reserved for the likes of stone-faced, battled-tested and leather-skinned, dyed-in-the-wool tour players with his gutty final round performance to win the 67th Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Stanford authored a final round of 3-under 68 and finished at 9-under 204, one stroke better than hard-charging State Amateur champion Michael Brennan, 17, of Leebsurg, who also shot 68. Ross Funderburke, 18, of Roanoke had a 69 and finished two strokes back at 7-under 206.
Stanford claimed the State Junior Stroke Play title for the first time and collected the most significant victory in his still young golf career.
“Honestly, it is like a relief,” said Stanford, a rising junior at George C. Marshall High School. “I’ve been waiting for this big win for a while. It feels awesome. I am going to remember this win forever.”
And on the final day he never let go of his lead. Stanford was tied with Funderburke at eight under par after 10 holes after both made birdies. Stanford added another birdie from 5 feet at the par-4 11th hole to take the lead alone.
Brennan was five under and two shots back at the turn, but made consecutive birdies at Nos. 10 and 11 to rejoin the chase. Later, Funderburke holed his eagle chip from 30 feet off the green at the par-5 15th hole to tie Stanford for the lead at eight under par with three holes to play.
But Stanford had answers with clutch shots seemingly all day long. None were more important than his birdie at the par-4 16th hole. With Brennan 20 inches from the hole for a certain birdie, Stanford perfectly judged his downhill, left-to-right 30-foot birdie attempt.
His putt traversed a ridge before his ball made a beeline to the hole and traced in the center to go to nine under par. Brennan, showing as much emotion as he had all week, pumped his fist as the putt fell giving him the lead for good..
At the same hole, Brennan converted his chance to stay within one of the lead, while Funderburke made bogey on a hard lip-out to fall two back.
Stanford converted nerve-jangling chip-and-putt pars at the last two holes inside 4 feet to secure the title.
“On the back nine, it was absolutely crazy,” said Stanford, who will have his name engraved on the F.J.D. Mackay Trophy awarded to the champion. “I made that really clutch birdie putt on [No.] 16 and important up-and-downs on the last two holes.”
Brennan was vying to become the second player to ever win the State Amateur and State Junior in the same year — and the eighth player ever to accomplish the feat. He had birdie looks in the neighborhood of 16 feet at the last two holes, but he could not convert.
“I felt like I was right back in it and really had some momentum back,” said Brennan, a rising senior at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg and a Wake Forest commit, of making consecutive birdies to start the inward half. “I just couldn’t get anything to go after that.”
Funderburke’s birdie opportunities dried up after his brilliant eagle at 15.
“I missed a couple of putts that I probably should have made," said Funderburke, a graduate of Hidden Valley High School who is headed to Furman University in the fall. "I’m disappointed with the outcome, but proud of the way I played, so I can’t be too upset.”
Funderburke also offered praise for Stanford, who logged four birdies against a single bogey in the final round.
“He didn’t make mistakes,” said Funderburke, who was the only competitor in the field to card a round in the 60s (69-68-69) all three days. “One bogey all day — that is impressive for a young player.”
What will Stanford, who opened with a 66 and led wire-to-wire, remember most of the victory?
“How clutch I was toward to end of the rounds all three days," he said. "I kept my head in it and was very level-headed. I even impressed myself a few times out there."
Alex Price (71 in the final round) and Will Watson (68) were a distant fourth at 1-under. None of the other 49 players who made the cut after two rounds finished below par.
