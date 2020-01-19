STEPHENS CITY — Youth was served at the Andrew Kenney Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Friday.
Sherando had three freshmen make the finals, two of which won, as the Warriors took the team title at their home event.
"We've always known they're a pretty talented group as far as when you look at them on paper," Sherando wrestling coach Brian Kibler said of his three freshmen. "But obviously it's got to come to fruition at some point, and hopefully rubber is starting to meet road."
The Warriors had eight wrestlers in the finals of the 10-team tournament and four of them won individual titles — freshman Tyler Koerner (106 pounds), sophomore Michael Gause (126), freshman Brogan Teter (132) and junior Heath Rudolph (145).
Koerner defeated Fairfax's DJ Bartly, by majority decision, 16-4, in the final at 106. Koerner took an early 4-0 lead after the first period and began to really take control in the second and third periods.
"At the beginning it was a little nerve-wracking, but then at the end I was like I've been preparing for this," Koerner said.
Koerner said he wasn't able to wrestle much over the last two years due to injuries, so to come in as a freshman and win a title felt good.
"I love it," Koerner said. "I love being with my teammates. I like my coaches and my mental game has been way better than it's been my whole life. It's good to win at a home tournament and to represent Sherando. Hopefully I can win next week's tournament too and just keep that streak going."
Sophomore Michael Gause beat Centreville's Diego Valencia with a pin in just 28 seconds in the 126-pound final.
"I was pretty confident going in where you kind of tune out everything else," Gause said. "I saw how [Valencia] did against one of our [junior varsity] wrestlers [earlier in the day] so I kind of knew how I would do against him."
Gause said his toughest match came in the semifinals, where he beat Orange County's Blake Wilson, 5-4. Gause said he struggled some during the match with his asthma but was able to persevere through it.
"The kid was real strong," Gause said. "So it was a lot on my part to kind of manage and stall a little bit while keeping a lead, and not doing anything that would cost me the match, like getting tossed on my back."
Teter, who entered the tournament as the fifth seed, defeated Colonial Forge's Daniel Merida 8-4 in the 132-pound final.
Teter took a 2-1 lead in the opening period and was able to stretch it and pull away in the second period. Teter said that he finished third in a tournament at Millbrook last week and that gave him confidence.
"I felt good," Teter said. "I felt like I came in hot during this tournament and I wrestled really good. It feels really good being a freshman and winning a championship."
Kibler said he was pleased with how Teter has been wrestling.
"I really thought Brogan Teter wrestled really well," he said. "He's really starting to turn it on and getting after the legs. I've really been impressed with him for the last week."
Rudolph found himself in a tough match in the 145-pound final against Orange County's David Stiegler. Rudolph finished fifth in Class 4 last year and Stiegler was fifth in Class 5 last year.
Rudolph was able to pull away with three points in the third period to win 5-2. The match was tied at 2-2 after two periods and Rudolph said he knew what he needed to do.
"I wrestled smart and I got to my attacks," Rudolph said. "I think that's the biggest part is just getting to my offense. When I'm on defense he's scoring. When I'm on offense I'm scoring. I've got to get into my attacks and just go for points."
Rudolph said going into the final period he just told himself to relax and it helped him wrestle better.
"It feels really good," he said. "He was a heck of a competitor out there. I knew what he was. He finished fifth in the state last year for (Class 5) schools. So that was a big match for me and I was looking forward to it. I think it lived up to expectations."
Sherando freshman Keagan Judd suffered his first loss of the season in the 113-pound final to Centreville's Mac Cafurello, 10-5. Sherando senior Luke Waits lost by forfeit in the 152-pound final to Moorefield's Ty Clayton. Sherando junior Saxton Garver lost in the 195-pound final to Orange County's Alex Burley by pin in three minutes. Sherando junior Keith Gouveia lost to Hampshire's Ben Lambert by pin in 2:30.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Friday afternoon due to the weather forecast.
The Warriors won the team title with 238.5 points, followed by Orange County (213) and Fairfax (195).
"It's nice to win at home," Rudolph said. "We didn't want to be at home and have somebody come in here and beat us. So that definitely feels good."
The Warriors host James Wood on Wednesday in a dual meet and then wrestle in a tournament at Riverheads High School next weekend.
"We just got to keep working hard," Rudolph said. "Today was nice, but let's forget about it and get ready for upcoming events, especially postseason."
