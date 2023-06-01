Spring performance

Advanced jazz dance students ages 13- 18 at Vostrikov’s Academy of Ballet in Winchester are rehearsing for their Spring Performance to be held at 2 p.m. June 11 in Handley High School’s Patsy Cline Theatre. Reserved seating is $20, and tickets and may be purchased by visiting

virginiayouthballet.org

. The performance will feature dances to the music of Taylor Swift and Adele.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

