WINCHESTER — Opening night for Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s (SSMT) final production of the 2023 season is this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The show runs through Aug. 6.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is the third production of the 2023 season, but it’s the fourth time SSMT has performed the musical — for good reason.
Jeremy Scott Blaustein, SSMT’s producing artistic director, says that as he’s been announcing the season’s upcoming shows before each of this season’s performances, there is “an audible reaction from our audience almost every night of excitement for ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ People just love this show. It's fun!”
The production was written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on the character of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. It was originally presented as a 20-minute “pop contata” at a school in London in 1968. The current version is a full musical.
“This show has a wide variety of music,” says Blaustein. “There is no spoken dialogue, so the entire plot is carried in the lyrics and music of the show, but every song switches between a different style as if the audience member were changing a station on the radio. So the styles that are represented are rock and roll, disco, French ballads, country, Western and Calypso music.”
Blaustein adds that the SSMT show includes a children’s ensemble made up of local kids ages 7 to 13. “They are on stage for the full duration of the production. The children's ensemble is a vocal chorus that is also incorporated into the staging of the evening.”
Edward Carignan is the director/choreographer. He is currently artistic director of Short North Stage in Columbus, Ohio, where he has directed, choreographed and designed over 40 shows including "Tommy," "A Chorus Line," "Hair," "Young Frankenstein" and others. He is returning to SSMT for the sixth time, where he has previously directed and/or choreographed "The Wiz," "Sweeney Todd," "Newsies," "Young Frankenstein," "Spamalot" and "Addams Family".
“He's a super creative thinker,” says Blaustein. “The context for this show that (Carignan) has dreamed of is that the brothers and Joseph are all working on a used camel lot, so he's employing a car salesman motif for them. It's super creative. It's still exactly the show as written, but it has this really wonderful motif that surrounds it, and he's leaning heavily into the 1970s feel with references to disco and some rock and roll.”
“This show is for the whole family,” says Elizabeth Albert, SSMT’s managing director. “There are winks and nudges and jokes that only the adults will get but it is acceptable for everybody. It's like when you're watching a movie with kids and you’re laughing at something that they're not laughing at. But we get it. It's our family-friendly show for the summer, for sure.”
SSMT will also feature a “relaxed performance” of this show, where theater etiquette is toned down.
On Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the theater environment will be modified so that it is “more welcoming to very young children, to people who need to move around a little bit more, for somebody for whom sitting still is very hard,” says Albert.
“This will also be more accessible for people with sensory processing differences or neurological differences. We've worked closely with Grafton School (a health network serving children, adolescents and adults with behavioral health challenges) to develop this program and make sure that it is creating theater accessibility for all.”
Albert says modifications include more lighting in the auditorium during the production, open seating including special sections designed for people who might need to pace or move around a little bit more.
“We don't mind if babies cry,” she says. “We don't mind if people need to get up and down three or four times.”
Albert says this is the third year they’ve offered a relaxed performance and it’s been well received in the community. She says it’s a great and less stressful way to introduce young children to the theater.
“If you have kids, you know that it’s exhausting to try and control everyone's behavior so that you meet a societal standard,” she says. “The relaxed performance is a way to just let them enjoy it. It’s the same performance, the same length, the same songs, everything. It's just in this sort of modified audience environment.”
Blaustein emphasizes that whether parents decide to bring their children to the relaxed performance or to a regular performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” this production is “the perfect opportunity to introduce young ones in your life to the magic of live theater.”
“Theater-going is a habit that starts young,” says Blaustein. “The arts and culture and access to theater are what create a shared humanity.”
He explains that out of all art forms, theater is the most immediate.
“It is performed right in front of you. The performers are breathing the same air that you as the audience are breathing. It is intrinsic to instilling empathy in people, because when you watch a show, you employ something called ‘the suspension of disbelief.’ You know that what you're watching is not real, that it is being created in front of you, but you forget that almost immediately, and buy into the reality of the situation, and in doing that you are more capable of putting yourself in another person's shoes.”
Want to go?
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” runs from July 28 through Aug. 6 in Shenandoah University's Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Tickets can be purchased online: https://www.ssmtva.org/2022/09/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/
For subscriptions and group sales, contact the Box Office: boxoffice@su.edu or call 540-665-4569, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
The Relaxed Performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Tickets for this special performance are $15 (general admission), and may be purchased at the Shenandoah Conservatory Box Office in the lobby of Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre or via phone at 540-665-4569. For questions, contact boxoffice@su.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.