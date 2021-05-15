When the creative minds at Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre decided to present just one show this season, they knew they had to pick a musical everyone could enjoy.
Not only did it need to have memorable music and energetic dancing, but it needed to take place in a setting everyone can relate to. “Grease,” a story of high school sweethearts fussing and making up in the 1950s alongside their zany friends, seemed to be the perfect choice.
Not only was “Grease” a long-running show on Broadway, the 1978 movie version starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John is one of the highest-grossing movie musicals of all time.
And with songs like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together,” the upbeat music is sure to drive away the pandemic blues — even if you can’t remember all the words. (By the way, it’s rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong.)
“We’re going full-out this year — full sets, costumes, choreography... and even a driveable Greased Lightnin’,” said Jeremy Scott Blaustein, producing artistic director for SSMT.
SSMT is a not-for-profit theater company that gives Shenandoah Conservatory theater students an opportunity to have professional experience before starting their careers.
In most years, SSMT produces three full-scale musicals, but all performances were canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. To ease back into production, only one show will be staged this summer for an extended run of 37 performances from July 1 to Aug. 1.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting ssmtva.org or calling the Shenandoah University Box Office at 540-665-4569. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Ticket prices range from $20 to $38.
Blaustein says they’re finding ways to keep the show fresh for modern audiences by giving Sandy more autonomy in her transformation and playing against stereotypes.
“So, here I am — a millennial directing a cast of Gen Z in a show about the baby boomers that is beloved by Gen X,” Blaustein said. “At its core, the theme of the show remains amazingly relevant: a group of rebellious teens who have been given a voice with which to challenge the status quo. Every generation can relate to that, and have a darn good time in the process.”
There’s a lot of “necking” in “Grease,” so accommodations needed to be made to keep the audience and cast members safe, Blaustein said. The Ohrstrom -Bryant Theater seats more than 600 people, but to abide by social distancing protocols, each performance will only seat 150 people. If capacity can be raised at a later date, Shenandoah will announce that additional tickets are on sale.
“It’s worth the [financial] loss if it means fulfilling our artistic mission of providing quality entertainment at affordable prices.” Blaustein said. “Our community deserves magic, especially after the year we’ve just had, and hopefully we can provide a smile (even if it’s hidden under a mask).”
