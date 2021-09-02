CROSS JUNCTION — A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in their home in the 1700 block of South Timber Ridge Road around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
The man, who had a puncture wound in his left forearm and blood on his shirt, said Amanda Brooke Whitlock stabbed him, according to Deputy William Koelker's criminal complaint. The man also said Brooke kicked him in the groin multiple times. Koelker said a witness at the scene verified the man's account. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in a Wednesday email that Whitlock wouldn't comment so a motive for the stabbing hasn't been established.
The 40-year-old Whitlock's criminal record includes convictions for destruction of property, trespassing and numerous convictions for public intoxication. She is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 11 a.m. on Sept. 27. Whitlock was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
