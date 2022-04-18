BERRYVILLE — The on again, off again sentencing of stampede defendant Jose Bladimir Portillo-Lopez is off again due to him being mentally unfit.
On Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court, Portillo Lopez’s sentencing was delayed for the sixth time since he pleaded no contest to six counts of destruction of property in November of 2020. In a no-contest plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence for conviction. The court considers no-contest pleas convictions.
Portillo Lopez let loose 25 horses, one of whom later died from injuries in the stampede, from a farm on Walnut Hall Farm Lane on March 29, 2020. He told police that keeping horses locked up was a "negative thing," according to a criminal complaint and said he must "give everything away to be saved."
The delays have been due to him being judge mentally unfit to be prosecuted. The 22-year-old homeless man's condition had been judged to have been restored, but he condition regressed, according to Katlyn McCkenahan, an assistant public defender. He was sent back to Western State Hospital in Staunton where staff will try to treat him. "We are not sure when, or if, his competency will be restored," McClenahan told Judge Alexander R. Iden.
Portillo Lopez's case was continued to June 27.
