Star gazing

Clouds obscure the sky with only the moon showing through behind Handley High School Monday night, where Winchester residents gathered in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Christmas star — an alignment of the planets Jupiter and Saturn, in the southwestern sky. From left are Phil Glaize, Mary Bruce Glaize, Ellie Selzer, Rossi Selzer, Nan Bryant, Pippa Bryant and John Bryant. The clearing at top right was short lived and didn't reveal the Christmas star.
