A state agency recently concluded its investigation of an August blasting incident at a Warren County quarry.
The Virginia Department of Energy found that “a geologic anomaly paired with the explosive load in an adjacent blasting borehole caused material to leave” the limestone mine near the intersection of Interstate 66 and U.S. 340-522 at 1 p.m. Aug. 24, according to an agency news release. Geologic anomalies include voids or mud seams, the release notes.
The explosion from the scheduled blasting operation at the Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC mine caused “fly rock” to leave the facility site, the agency has reported. Rock and debris was thrown from the mine across U.S. 340-522, striking and damaging vehicles and buildings. Emergency rescue workers treated two people at the scene for minor injuries.
A department inspector issued a closure order that temporarily halted blasting at the mine. Operators submitted a new blasting plan for department approval to resume blasting. Director of Mineral Mining Phil Skorupa states in the release that the department’s inspectors removed the closure order after the agency approved the mine operator’s new blasting plan.
Inspectors observed three blasts as part of the inspection process, and Skorupa states in the release that the department’s recommendation of improved blasting technology will prevent future incidents.
The department defines fly rock as any uncontrolled material generated by the effect of a blast that is hazardous to people or to property not owned or controlled by the operator. Fly rock incidents are uncommon, according to the department.
Companies create and load boreholes with explosive material for blasting, the release states. If boreholes contain voids or mud seams, the blasting operator adds stemming or inert, crushed rock in the area of these geologic anomalies to confine blast energy, according to the release.
Investigators concluded that the loaded portion of an adjacent hole was too close to the geologic anomaly to adequately confine the blast energy, resulting in the fly rock incident, the release states.
The mine operator’s new blasting plan includes creating 3-D models of the boreholes and using cameras to inspect each hole before blasting, according to the release. The department also recommended that the operator turn the working face of the quarry away from highways when possible.
The department also issued a violation notice to the certified blaster in charge. The department later lifted the violation after the certified blaster took training in the loading of blast holes where geological anomalies are present, according to the release.
The mine has been in operation since the early 1800s and received its first permit in 1969. The mine employs four people and produced more than 500,000 tons of limestone in 2021.
