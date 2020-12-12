The Virginia Department of Education has awarded grants to area school divisions for security equipment to enhance safety.
According to a news release from the department, the state awarded $163,634 to Shenandoah County Public Schools for security upgrades at Central, Stonewall Jackson and Strasburg high schools. The department awarded $190,640 to Warren County Public Schools for upgrades at E. Wilson Elementary School, Skyline Middle School and Warren County Middle School.
The department awarded grants to school divisions in the following area counties: $66,073 to Clarke County; $35,129 to Frederick; and $90,480 to Page County.
The state department announced Friday that 489 schools in 102 divisions would receive $12 million security equipment grants to protect students, faculty and visitors.
Grants pay for the following equipment: Video monitoring, voice and video communication, cameras inside buses, mass notification, visitor identification, access control, two-way radios and security vestibules.
The 2019 Appropriation Act approved by the Virginia General Assembly doubled the amount of money in the grant program, from $6 million to $12 million, effective this year. The 2019 General Assembly also approved Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to increase the maximum award for each school division from $100,000 to $250,000.
The Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services developed the criteria for awarding the grants. The program gives priority to schools: most in need of modern security equipment with relatively high numbers of offenses, with needs identified by a security audit, and those in divisions least able to afford upgrades. The program expanded this year to include funding for security equipment in school buses.
