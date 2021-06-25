State champs!

Clarke County girls' soccer players celebrate their state championship win over Radford on Wednesday in Feltner Stadium by dousing coach Jon Cousins with the contents of the water cooler. The Eagles posted a 4-0 victory and finished the season 13-0. This is the program's third overall state title. For more coverage, see Page B1.

 WALT MOODY/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.