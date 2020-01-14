Virginia State Police has identified an individual wanted in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Frederick County on Saturday.
Christofer A. Valeriano-Lanza, 20, of Winchester, is wanted on one felony count of duty to report an accident involving injury or death. State police is encouraging anyone with information concerning Valeriano-Lanza's whereabouts and/or details about the crash to please contact Virginia State Police Trooper J. Myers at 540-662-3313 or by email at area13@vsp.virginia.gov.
The crash occurred at 1:41 a.m. Va. 7 (Berryville Pike), a tenth of a mile west Route 991 (Regency Lakes).
A 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Berryville Pike when the driver lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and struck a bicyclist. The Mitsubishi then ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a ditch, and overturned. The bicyclist was traveling east on Berryville Pike when it was struck from behind by the Mitsubishi.
The bicyclist, Mark W. Smith, 49, of Winchester, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Valeriano-Lanza fled the scene of the crash on foot before law enforcement arrived, state police said in a media release today. Authorities are investigating the possibility of two individuals being the Mitsubishi.
Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash, according to state police. The crash remains under investigation.
