Still mowing at 95

Geraldine Cline of Clear Brook, who turned 95 on Thursday, does the weekly four-hour job of mowing more than 2 acres of grass at Cline’s Farm on Hopewell Road, where she resides. She also is the pianist at the Clear Brook Presbyterian Church.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

