Stocked for Independence Day

Seth Merryman, 13, of Stephenson, organizes the USA rocket fountains in his family's TNT fireworks stand in the Apple Blossom Corners shopping center on Pleasant Valley Road on Tuesday. Seth and his family are in their 11th season operating the stand, which is open 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily through July 5.
