WINCHESTER — Mike Robinson isn’t one to sit on the sidelines if he has chance to bring home a piece of history.
Robinson — creator of the Winchester Tales group Facebook page and author of several books on local history — recently presented an 1882 organ bench to Christ Episcopal Church on Boscawen Street that he purchased with help from his online group.
“It’s now sitting in its original spot where it sat in 1882,” said Robinson, adding that the church organist plans to use it for this Sunday’s service.
“The person who sat at this bench wore out the foot area,” Robinson said. “This bench speaks to you. It tells you a story.”
Robinson found the bench on eBay. He regularly scrolls through the online marketplace searching for anything related to Winchester history. One day he saw that a seller in Arizona was offering an organ bench that had a label on the underside of the seat that said “Christ Episcopal Church, Winchester.”
Robinson contacted the owner, who said he picked up the bench in the 1980s at an estate sale of a minister. Robinson and the seller agreed on a price of $495, and then Robinson went about raising the money.
Earlier this year, his Winchester Tales group had donated $1,500 to purchase a 1769 land grant signed by Thomas, Lord Fairfax to present to Handley Regional Library. Robinson was sure his team would come through again.
“I put the call out, and we raised the money in a couple of days,” Robinson said.
The next obstacle was shipping. Getting the bench to Winchester would cost more than the purchase price.
Again, a Winchester Tales member helped out. Melissa Gittens said she always wanted to see Arizona and volunteered to drive out there with her dog Moonpie and pick up the bench.
“I was floored,” Robinson said of Gittens’ offer.
When the bench arrived in Winchester, Robinson took it to Headley’s Antiques to make sure it was authentic.
“They picked that thing apart,” Robinson said. “It’s hard to find pieces like this that haven’t been touched.”
Robinson did his own research on the church and found that Christ Episcopal had undergone a renovation in 1886 with a new roof, ceiling, pews and, most likely, a new organist’s bench.
That means the bench was used during the funerals of Judge John Handley in 1895 and Gov. Frederick Holliday in 1899, Robinson said.
“This little bench was a witness to those incredible events.”
◆
Robinson recently completed volume V in his Winchester Tales series. The books are filled with short, interesting stories about local history. He’ll be signing copies and selling his books during the Barrett Machine Inc. Bloom’ Sunday, scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
