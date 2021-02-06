A 32-year-old Strasburg man was transported to the hospital Tuesday after being stabbed in the chest.
Justin Menefee, 28, of Galax, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the incident. He is due in Shenandoah General District Court on Monday. He is being held at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail without bond.
Strasburg police responded to a call about a man with a stab wound to the chest at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Subway at 390 E. King St. The incident happened outside of the restaurant, Police Chief Wayne Sager said. The incident was isolated and there is no continued threat to the community, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, witnesses pointed to a green Dodge pickup truck that was at the intersection of King and Massanutten streets and stated the stabbing suspect was inside it, the criminal complaint states. Police Detective Eric Ramey arrested Menefee, who was in the truck’s passenger seat.
According to the driver of the truck, Menefee arrived at the restaurant to speak with his wife, who was with the victim smoking a cigarette behind the restaurant, the complaint states.
Menefee and the victim began to argue and the driver of the truck attempted to separate the two, the complaint states. Menefee then swung his arm and stabbed the victim in the chest.
The victim ran toward the restaurant where he called for help from some road workers in the area, according to the complaint. He was taken to Winchester Medical Center by ambulance and told police that before being stabbed, Menefee said he was going to kill him.
The complaint states that Menefee and the driver of the truck got back into their vehicle, where Menefee attempted to clean off the knife and threw it under the seat. Police searched the car and found a knife matching the description provided by the witness. It had what appeared to be blood on the blade.
Emergency room doctors were considering surgery for the victim because of the location of the stab wound, the complaint states.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Strasburg police at 540-465-5230 or email Ramey at eramey@strasburgva.com.
The Strasburg Police Department was assisted by the Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.