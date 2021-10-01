STUFFED ANIMALS DONATED

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office gladly took 172 stuffed animals into custody on Sept. 19. The stuffed animals were donated by the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Mission Committee, church members, and friends. The stuffed animals will be given to children in need. From left to right Debbie Ritenour, Kermit Orndorff and wife Francis, Deputy Markin, Patty Sheetz, and Debbie Mears.

 Courtesy photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.