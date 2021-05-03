Fireworks explode over Shenandoah University on Saturday night in celebration of the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The university hosted the free fireworks display, which featured lots of fireworks in the festival’s colors of pink and green, to carry on a popular festival tradition. This year’s festival was scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions, with no parades or the fireworks display on the Handley High School campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.