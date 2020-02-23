Wednesday, Feb. 26
Women's Tennis
Hood vs. SU at Winchester Country Club, 7
Women's Lacrosse
SU at McDaniel, 7
Thursday, Feb. 27
Women's Basketball
ODAC Tournament
No. 5 SU vs. No. 4 Randolph-Macon at Salem Civic Center, 3
Friday, Feb. 28
Women's Tennis
Shepherd vs. SU at Winchester County Club, 7
Saturday, Feb. 29
Men's Golf
SU at Hampden-Sydney Invitational, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Immaculata at SU, Noon
Women's Lacrosse
SU at Stevens, Noon
Softball
SU at Southern Virginia, Noon
Men's Lacrosse
Chatham at SU, 1
Indoor Track & Field
SU at ODAC Championships, Salem, 5
Sunday, March 1
Baseball
Immaculata at SU, 1
Indoor Track & Field
SU at ODAC Championships, Salem, 5
