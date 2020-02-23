Wednesday, Feb. 26

Women's Tennis

Hood vs. SU at Winchester Country Club, 7

Women's Lacrosse

SU at McDaniel, 7

Thursday, Feb. 27

Women's Basketball

ODAC Tournament

No. 5 SU vs. No. 4 Randolph-Macon at Salem Civic Center, 3

Friday, Feb. 28

Women's Tennis

Shepherd vs. SU at Winchester County Club, 7

Saturday, Feb. 29

Men's Golf

SU at Hampden-Sydney Invitational, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Immaculata at SU, Noon

Women's Lacrosse

SU at Stevens, Noon

Softball

SU at Southern Virginia, Noon

Men's Lacrosse

Chatham at SU, 1

Indoor Track & Field

SU at ODAC Championships, Salem, 5

Sunday, March 1

Baseball

Immaculata at SU, 1

Indoor Track & Field

SU at ODAC Championships, Salem, 5

