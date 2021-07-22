Sunflowers for a cause

Kitty Hockman Nicholas, owner of Hedgebrook Farm on Shady Elm Road south of Winchester, selects a sunflower from the thousands she has grown and will be selling for $5 pre-bundled or pick-your-own today and Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with all proceeds going to the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House. According to online fundraising information, Teets Bradshaw was a local resident who lost her cancer battle on June 25 at age 28. She had worked as a registered nurse in the community. The Comfort House will be a room where family and friends can spend their last moments with a loved one in a place that feels like home.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

